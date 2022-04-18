Mansfield Police searching for homicide suspect, 19, in connection to Friday shooting

Jayjahnae D. Feagin

The Mansfield Division of Police is actively searching for 19-year-old Jayjahnae D. Feagin in connection to last Friday's homicide in which 15-year-old Khaalil Petty was shot and killed in an apartment on King Street.

The active homicide investigation has identified Feagin as the subject who is accused of shooting the victim multiple times following an apparent argument, according to Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson.

Feagin fled the apartment after the shooting on foot and has not been located, Robertson said in a news release Monday evening, police said.

Feagin has made threats to harm herself and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

A felony warrant for murder, a felony of the first degree, has been issued for Feagin. Several locations have already been checked as law enforcement officials continue to search for her, Robertson said.

If anyone comes into contact with Feagin, they are advised to not approach her and call 911 and/ or the local police department immediately, police said.

Police described her as 5'10" tall, weighing 172 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators and patrol officers have received several tips and have been actively searching for Ms. Feagin, however, she remains at large, Robertson said.

"It is still our hope that Ms. Feagin will peacefully surrender to law enforcement by turning herself in to authorities," Robertson said.

Khaalil Petty

Petty suffered numerous gunshot wounds to his upper body and succumbed to his injuries Friday afternoon at a local hospital, Mansfield police said.

It was the third shooting in Mansfield within 24 hours. The two other victims survived the shootings.

"This shooting is not believed to be related to the two prior shooting incidents. All are thought to be unrelated at this time. This investigation remains ongoing and if anyone knows the whereabouts of Ms. Feagin or who may have additional information concerning this crime, to please call Detective Terry Butler at (419) 755-9791 or Mansfield police at 419-755-9724.

