Mansfield police searching for missing woman who might harm herself

Mansfield police are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who has indicated she wants to harm herself.

Samantha Thomas

Mansfield assistance police Chief Jason Bammann said Thursday afternoon officers are searching the area of West Fourth Street and Penn and Helen avenues and beyond for Samantha Thomas, who went missing Thursday from her home on Penn Avenue.

Police are searching vacant houses.

She is autistic and expressed suicidal thoughts as she left the residence Thursday morning, Bammann said. She has brown hair and green eyes and is wearing a black winter coat, maybe gray pants and orange flipflops, he said.

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said in a news release, "Samantha has also been diagnosed with schizophrenia, autism and diminished mental capacities. At approximately 9:54 a.m., Ms. Thomas left on foot from her residence at 61½ Penn Ave., distraught, and had made threats to possibly harm herself. She is also not originally from the area and has done this in the past. The last time she was located 10 hours later in an abandoned house."

Mansfield police have set up a command center at the KV Market on West Fourth Street.

Anyone who sees Thomas or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency phone number at the Mansfield Police Department, 419-522-1234.

