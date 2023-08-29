Mansfield police seek public's help on possible getaway car in Blymyer Avenue homicide

Mansfield police are asking for the public's help locating a potential getaway vehicle in Sunday's homicide on Blymyer Avenue, according to a news release from Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch.

"As we (get) further along in the recent homicide investigation at 137 Blymyer Ave., detectives are looking for the potential getaway vehicle," Porch said Tuesday.

Police are looking for a black 2012 Dodge Journey with a "ZACS" sticker on the rear door and possibly a "ZACS" license plate. The vehicle also has an Ohio temporary plate Q864535, police said.

Two suspects, Michael Lee Coffee Jr., 30, and Avanta Shemar Dakota Payne Adams, 22, both of Mansfield, were taken into custody in Mansfield about 2 p.m. Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of Jahasee Cobb, 25, of Mansfield.

Mansfield police responded to the area of 151 Blymyer Ave. at 2:24 a.m. Sunday following a ShotSpotter activation. Shotspotter is an audio tool used by police that alerts to the sound of possible gunfire.

Three other people were reported wounded by gunfire at the same location during a baby shower, police said.,

The Mansfield Division of Police Major Crimes Division provided media with a photograph of the actual vehicle taken days before the homicide.

"The vehicle should now have significant rear-end damage consistent with that of backing into a utility police," Porch said.

Anyone who locates the vehicle is advised to contact their local law enforcement agency or Mansfield police Detective Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432.

The murder charges are felonies of the first degree.

After consultation with the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office on Sunday night, murder warrants were issued for Coffee and Adams. Each was issued a $1 million bond Tuesday in Mansfield Municipal Court and both remain in the Richland County Jail

