Mansfield police seeking information on missing person

Keldon Rinehart

Mansfield police are seeking a 26-year-old Mansfield man who was last seen or before Jan. 5.

Melinda Monroe of Bucyrus filed a police report on Jan. 9 with the Mansfield Police Department, saying her son Keldon Rinehart of 22 Flint St., was missing.

Monroe told police her son has mental health disorders and is supposed to be on medication, according to the Mansfield police report.

She said Rinehart is not with any known friends or in local jails or hospitals. She told police she has checked with all his Facebook friends and no one has spoken to her son in more than a month, according to the police report. She said he walked off without keys or cell phone or belongings and has not contacted any family members, which is not the norm.

She said Rinehart had not made any travel plans as far as she knows.

Police told Monroe that her son's information would be entered into a national database for missing persons.

Anyone with information about Rinehart's whereabouts is asked to call Mansfield police at 419-522-1234.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Keldon Rinehart, 26, of 22 Flint St., has been missing since Jan. 5.