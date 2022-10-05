New Mansfield skills game business Spin & Win robbed at gunpoint

Employees at Spin & Win at 928 Springmill St. were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday around 8 p.m.

Richland County Sheriff's Capt. Donald Zehner said the business, which has various gaming machines, had been open only two days when the armed robbery occurred.

"The suspect was dressed in black with a mask and appeared to be a male by their description," Zehner said. The suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash, he added.

Zehner said the suspect entered the business and deputies were told the suspect had two guns.

The sign outside still says Open Arms, the name of the former occupant.

No one was hurt and deputies with rifles drawn entered the business searching for suspects while a crowd of people, including employees of the business, stood next door in a parking lot.

According to the sheriff's report, the victims said a man entered the business and walked into the ladies bathroom and exited the bathroom and started walking back toward the front door. When he was asked to leave by a male employee, the suspect pulled a gun on the worker. Another victim said the suspect pulled a firearm on her as well and demanded she get money out of the register.

She complied and pulled money out of the register and the suspect stuffed the money in his pocket and ran out the front door prior to deputies' arrival, the report said. It is believed the suspect stole $4,000 from the business, according to the report. A third person, a male, told deputies the suspect pulled a gun on him too.

A fourth victim said she hid beside one of the gaming machines until the suspect left, running north on Fairfax Avenue.

Spin & Win has video cameras and video will be reviewed when the business owner, of Dayton, provides the video to deputies Wednesday, according to the report.

Deputies searched the area and were checking security cameras in the vicinity as they investigated Tuesday night.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Armed robber steals cash from new Mansfield skills game business