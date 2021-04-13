Police: Suspicious device report that caused Mansfield store evacuation was prank call
A store in Mansfield was evacuated Monday evening after police received a report of a suspicious device, Mansfield police said.
The Best Buy at 2041 U.S. 287 Frontage Road shut down at about 7:30 p.m. due to the alleged suspicious device, Mansfield police said on Twitter.
At about 8:50 p.m., police cleared the scene. Police checked the buildings and never found a suspicious device, Chief Tracy Aaron said on Twitter.
“Detectives will be working this as a prank call,” he tweeted. “Making a false report is a serious crime.”
We are on scene at the report of a suspicious device at the Best Buy on US 287. Out of an abundance of caution, the store is evacuated. There is NOT an active shooter... we are on scene and remain in control at the location
— Mansfield Police TX (@MansfieldPDTX) April 13, 2021