Police: Suspicious device report that caused Mansfield store evacuation was prank call

Kaley Johnson
·1 min read

A store in Mansfield was evacuated Monday evening after police received a report of a suspicious device, Mansfield police said.

The Best Buy at 2041 U.S. 287 Frontage Road shut down at about 7:30 p.m. due to the alleged suspicious device, Mansfield police said on Twitter.

At about 8:50 p.m., police cleared the scene. Police checked the buildings and never found a suspicious device, Chief Tracy Aaron said on Twitter.

“Detectives will be working this as a prank call,” he tweeted. “Making a false report is a serious crime.”

