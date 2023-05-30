Mansfield teacher accused of shooting son, stepdaughter fired from job, district says

A North Texas science teacher accused of assaulting his wife and shooting his son and stepdaughter in mid-May has been fired from his position, according to the Mansfield Independent School District.

The Mansfield ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to terminate Thomas Boykin’s teaching contract on May 23, a district spokesperson told the Star-Telegram.

Boykin, 52, is accused of assaulting his wife after they argued and then grabbing a handgun and shooting his son, 13, and his stepdaughter, 21, on the evening of May 16. Boykin went into his son’s bedroom and shot the boy while he was sleeping and then went into his stepdaughter’s bedroom and shot her, Mansfield police said in a news release. Boykin’s wife was able to get out of the house, and his wounded stepdaughter called 911, police said.

Boykin was arrested at the scene and faces three counts of aggravated assault/family violence with serious bodily injury, according to police records. Mansfield ISD confirmed Boykin was employed as an eighth-grade science teacher at Linda Jobe Middle School at the time of the shooting. District officials immediately placed him on leave when they learned of his arrest.

Boykin was employed by Mansfield ISD for 17 years.

“Mansfield ISD does not condone this type of behavior in our schools or community,” the district said in a statement. “Our thoughts and support are with the victims.”

Boykin’s son and stepdaughter are still in the hospital, a friend of the family posted on social media Monday.

A CashApp link has been set up through New York Avenue Church of Christ for donations to help cover the siblings’ medical expenses.

Boykin remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $900,000.