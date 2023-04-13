Mansfield Timberview High student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

A Timberview High School student was arrested Wednesday after bringing a loaded gun to the school, according to Mansfield Independent School District officials.

No one was injured.

The student, whose name will not be released, will face criminal charges and will be disciplined through the district’s student code of conduct, district officials told Star-Telegram partner WFAA-TV.

Timberview High School is in Arlington but is part of Mansfield ISD. A shooting happened at the high school in 2021, when a 15-year-old student and a teacher were shot. Two others were hurt in the incident. Both victims who were shot survived.

A “parent notification” led to a search of the student’s backpack where the gun was found Wednesday, according to a letter that Timberview’s principal sent to parents.

School officials said they plan to have an increased police presence at Timberview High, including additional random metal-detector wand searches.

“Today, one of our students brought a loaded gun to school,” Mansfield ISD said in a text message sent to parents. “The student has been arrested, is in police custody and our students and staff are safe. We will have additional police presence on campus and counselors are available for anyone who needs to talk.”

Officials are still investigating the incident.