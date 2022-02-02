Mansfield woman charged with manslaughter in death of Boston police officer

CANTON — A Mansfield woman faces manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide charges in the death of a Boston police officer.

Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives from the Norfolk District Attorney's Office arrested Karen A. Read, 41, Tuesday night, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. Read was brought to the State Police Blue Hill Barracks for booking and is to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Stoughton District Court.

Law enforcement officials say Read drove to the Fairview Road area with John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, possibly shortly after midnight Saturday, Jan. 29.

O'Keefe, 46, of Canton, was found unresponsive outside a Canton residence and was taken to the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Read is also charged with leaving a motor vehicle collision causing death.

"After several days of intensive investigation, detectives from the Norfolk District Attorney's Office late (Tuesday) obtained an arrest warrant for Ms. Read," Morrissey said.

A 16-year-veteran of the Boston Police Department, O'Keefe had served in a variety of assignments.

Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said the department is offering whatever support it can to O'Keefe's family and Boston Police Peer Support will be available to assist department members in need of emotional support.

"John was a kind person, dedicated to his family, and will be greatly missed by his coworkers and anyone who had the privilege of meeting him," Long said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Woman faces manslaughter charge in death of Boston police officer