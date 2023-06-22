Mansfield woman found dead in Wayne County, 2 months after her brother was fatally shot

Already grieving from the recent shooting death of a son, a Mansfield mother is now coping with the loss of another child.

A 21-year-old woman found dead in Wayne County earlier this month has been officially identified as Briana Wentz of Mansfield.

Her brother Darrin "Turtle" Marsh Jr., 35, of Columbus, died after being shot on Dunbilt Court less than two months ago.

Darrin "Turtle" Marsh, Jr., was found behind this residence 8 Dunbilt Court, Mansfield, after being shot April 30. He died from his wounds.

Their mother Deborah Fleming posted recently on social media that her daughter was missing.

"My daughter Bri Wentz has been missing for 5 days, has anyone seen her? Her son's birthday is today, and nobody has heard anything from her! Please help!!!"

Fleming also posted, "This is just too much! I'm scared for my daughter's life! Anyone with anything, please call me at (phone number)," she said.

This week the Mansfield mother posted, "My daughter was found dead! Thanks for all your prayers in advance!"

Thursday, Capt. Chuck Ellis of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office told the News Journal the department was contacted about suspicious activity and deputies located the victim's body along a roadway in Sugarcreek Township in the Dalton area recently. He declined to release the name of the road where the victim was found pending the ongoing investigation.

Ellis said the Wayne County Coroner's Office positively identified Wentz during an autopsy through fingerprints.

"The cause of death is unknown at this point pending autopsy," Ellis said Thursday afternoon. The exact date that Wentz's body was found was not released.

Sterling man charged with abuse of a corpse in Briana Wentz' death

Ellis said Jonathan Hoover, 47, of Sterling, has been arrested on a charge of abuse of a corpse, a felony of the fifth degree. Other charges are possibly pending against Hoover, Ellis said.

Murder suspect indicted in death of Darrin Marsh

Mansfield police in May announced a murder suspect has been indicted by the Richland County Grand Jury in the death of Darrin Marsh Jr. on April 30 on Dunbilt Court.

The Richland County Grand Jury returned an indictment on William Carter, 31, of Akron, and formerly of Mansfield, on two counts of murder in the death of Darrin Marsh Jr.

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch announced indictment

Carter is also charged with felonious assault, having weapons under disability, and tampering with evidence, according to a news release Thursday afternoon from Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch.

"Major Crimes Lead Detective Larry Schacherer and the entire bureau did an excellent job following up on both self-generated and public leads to secure this indictment," Porch said.

Police said they do not have an exact motive in the shooting death of Marsh but said they believe that Carter and Marsh had a history of past issues.

Police responded to gunshots in area of Dunbilt Court

At about 6:52 p.m. April 30, a shot spotter activation alerted officers to 10 gunshots in the area of 20 Dunbilt Court, Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said in a May 1 news release.

Marsh was found behind the residence at 8 Dunbilt Court and had sustained gunshot wounds. He was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield, where he died.

Carter is incarcerated in the Summit County Jail on unrelated charges and will answer to his indictment when he is returned to Richland County, Porch said earlier.

Mansfield police detectives working to solve homicides

Major Crimes detectives are diligently continuing to follow up on the other recent homicides, Porch said, urging anyone with further information to call the Mansfield Police Tip Line at 419-522-7463.

The city has seen seven homicides through early June this year, while in 2022 there were five homicides for the entire year.

Mansfield's 2023 homicide cases:

The homicide cases in Mansfield so far this year are:

Layshawn Lovett, 16, of Mansfield, who was shot and killed Jan. 3 at the Quality Inn & Suites on North Trimble Road. The Mansfield police said 31-year-old Monteles Holland was arrested in connection to the boy's murder.

Devonte Jacocks, 26, of Mansfield, shot and killed March 2 inside the M&S Drive Thru on Springmill Street.

Khiren Willis, 22, shot and killed in the 500 block of West Fourth Street on May 2.

Darrin "Turtle" Marsh, 35, of Columbus, fatally shot April 30 on Dunbilt Court.

Malcolm Mason, 32, of Mansfield, fatally shot outside Harwood Apartments on May 3.

Nathan Carroll, 18, of Mansfield, fatally shot outside North Lake Park entrance on West Fourth Street on June 8.

Jonathan Ash, 18, of Mansfield, second victim shot outside North Lake Park entrance June 8, taken off life support June 21 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus for gunshot wounds sustained in shooting inside a vehicle.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield woman found dead in Wayne Co. 2 months after brother's died