Mansfield woman originally from Elmira killed in car-pedestrian crash

One person is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Mansfield Borough, Tioga County.

Borough police identified the victim as 42-year-old Amy Sue Hairston, of Mansfield.

Around 7:17 p.m. Friday, police officers were dispatched to the area of 33 W. Wellsboro St. in the borough for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle, according to Mansfield Police Chief Zach Stager.

Hairston was crossing the roadway when she was struck by an eastbound 2010 Mercury SUV, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hairston, an Elmira native, is survived by her parents, her husband Jamie, and several other relatives, according to her obituary.

The 70-year-old driver of the SUV, from Covington, has not been charged.

The investigation is continuing and police say more details may be released once it's complete.

