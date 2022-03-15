Mansfield's ed board has new member

Mar. 14—MANSFIELD — The local community has a new education official as April Morin was sworn in as a new member of the Mansfield Board of Education.

The Republican officially joined the board at its meeting Thursday evening, immediately making her a voting member.

Her appointment was u n a n i m o u s l y approved by the board of education.

Morin was appointed to fill a vacancy created by R e p u b l i c a n E l i z a b e t h Verge's resignation from the board.

Verge's resignation was effective Feb. 23, when her letter of resignation was filed in the town clerk's office.

" Due to a family illness, I no longer feel I can give the board the attention needed and care for my family member," Verge said in her Feb. 18 letter.

Verge added she valued her time on the board and appreciated her opportunity to serve on it.

Morin, meanwhile, said she believes edu-

cation is about more than academics.

She said education is about the health and welfare of children and teaching them how to get along with one another, despite their differences.

Morin said this will help create a strong foundation for them for the rest of their lives.

" I have the time and commitment to be an active board of education member and I believe my education and my compassion would make me an asset to the board of education," Morin said prior to being sworn in.

She has experience serving on other boards in Mansfield.

Morin was the tenant representative for the Mansfield Housing Authority from July 2018 to September 2020.

Mansfield Board of Education member Edith Allison worked with Morin when she served on the board of commissioners of the Mansfield Housing Authority.

Allison spoke highly of Morin.

"April is a pleasure to work with," Allison said. " She's smart. She's well spoken. She brings some great ideas to the table."

Mansfield Board of Education Chairperson Kathleen Ward also said she had a pleasant experience working with Morin as part of the board for the Mansfield Housing Authority.

" It was just delightful to work with you," Ward said to Morin at Thursday's school board meeting. " I'm very excited about doing it again."

Following Verge's resignation, the Mansfield Republican Town Committee requested Morin be appointed to the board effective immediately.

Mansfield Town Council member Brian Coleman said he knows Morin and believes she will be a good addition to the school board.

" April has the time and the commitment and I think she'll do a very good job on the board of education," he said.

