Mansion gets grant to preserve windows

Feb. 21—The Latah County Historical Society has initiated the first step in bringing the windows of Moscow's historic McConnell Mansion back to their former glory.

On Tuesday, the Latah County Commissioners approved a $10,000 grant from the Idaho Heritage Trust to fund the restoration of a bay of windows this year. The Latah County Historical Society is working with Authentic Restoration Services on the project.

The Latah County Historical Society has been active in fundraising, said Latah County Commissioner Kathie LaFortune, and the completion of this first bay of windows will make future funds easier to attain.

The ornate windows that are a signature part of the 138-year-old home's Victorian Eastlake style are deteriorating. Cracks in the glass, gaps in the window frames and chipping paint are some of the problems that have resulted from old age and exposure to the weather.

The mansion has 41 windows, all with their original panes of glass. According to the Latah County Historical Society's website, if these problems are not addressed, the deteriorating wood will compromise the surrounding structure.

According to a Daily News report in April, the society's heating bill reached $800 one December because of the windows' poor insulation.

Donations to the project can be made at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

