Mansion has an indoor waterpark and ‘more islands than Hawaii,’ Zillow Gone Wild says

A wild estate that seems more like an amusement park than a mansion is getting a lot of attention in Leverett, Massachusetts, thanks to its larger than life features.

Exterior

Known as Juggler Meadow, the vast 16-bedroom, 25-bathroom estate is listed for an undisclosed amount and is looking for an “individual buyer seeking a remarkable legacy property or the corporate entity looking for a premier retreat or upscale function space,” the listing on Douglas Elliman says.

Interior

This probably is because the interior is a whopping 120,000-square-feet – an astronomical size that would embarrass a majority of high-end mega mansions. For comparison, WorkandMoney.com says a mega mansion is a home around 10,000 square feet or more.

The 16-bedroom, 25-bathroom mansion comes with a wad of luxury features that include:

Interior

Spa

Four tennis courts

Two car barns

Golf course

Indoor water park

Bunch of guest houses

While the rich amenities caught the eye of fans on the popular real estate social media page Zillow Gone Wild, the paragraph describing the mansion as “the former estate of the founder of Yankee Candle Company” is what sent some reeling.

Kitchen

Of course, the sheer size of the home also played a large part.

“Guys, I think we bought way too many Yankee Candles,” one person joked.

Office

“I think I am already part owner considering all the Yankee candles I have purchased over the years,” another said.

Dining area

“There is such a high expectation that this house SHOULD smell good,” someone noted.

Interior

“They have more islands than Hawaii,” one person commented.

“I had no idea Yankee candle was such a money maker, I thought it was two ladies in a basement making candles,” another said. “Apparently I was super wrong.”

Court

“There’s nothing worse than having to use the same tennis court over and over again,” someone joked. “Thank goodness this home has four.”

Bowling alley

“When you have church at 9, a match at noon, check-in at the Gaylord Hotel at 3, and drinks with the bartender from ‘The Shining’ at 10,” one person tweeted.

Game room

“How’s the Doordash guy supposed to know where to drop the food off?” someone asked.

Car showroom

The price of the mansion is not listed at this time.

Leverett is 90 miles west of Boston.

Exterior

