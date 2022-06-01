Mansion listed in Texas for $2.5 million raises ‘so many questions.’ Come see why

A large mansion listed in El Paso, Texas, for $2.5 million has been raising a few eyebrows on a popular social media real estate page — and it mainly has to do with how the interior is decorated.

Interior

The 10-bedroom, 13-bathroom residence is listed as a “must see” in its description on Zillow.com and has an abundance of high-end features including:

Interior

High ceilings

Marble flooring

Home theater

Dance studio

Interior

But it’s the striking décor across the home’s 13,293 square feet that is causing fans of Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook real estate page, to pose questions and crack jokes.

Bedroom

“So many questions,” one person said. “The basketball hoop in the large entry really gets me.”

“I wonder how many times the interior designer asked ‘ARE YOU SURE ABOUT THIS’ for a marble basketball half court,” another joked.

Bathroom

“There is definitely a story on this one,” someone commented. “Bunch of thrift store furniture. Are these squatters living here?”

Loft area

“This is what it would look like when I move my existing furniture into a mansion,” one person said.

Bedroom

“Tables in almost every room, even the bathroom!” another observed.

Bedroom

“Perfect setup for roller skating,” someone pointed out. “And pole dancing. I guess. If you’re into that.”

Interior

“I have to admit... I want to meet the people who did this,” one person said.

“I bet it’s been cursed by a mummy,” someone joked.

Kitchen

“It’s like a bunch of college students decided to go in together on 13k sf housing,” another said.

Exterior

Glass house listed for $3 million may make you ‘feel way too vulnerable.’ Take a look

Childhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd brothers lists for $629,000 in Florida. Take a look