Mansion once owned by televangelist listed for $48 million in California. Take a look

TJ Macias
·2 min read

His name is lost on those born after 2000, but televangelist Gene Scott’s face was familiar to people who would regularly flip on their televisions in the 1980s. And now, his former Pasadena property, a whopping 32,500 square-foot mansion, has hit the market for $48 million.

Entertainment gallery
In addition to the 12,300-square-foot main residence, there is also a separate “entertainment gallery” which is a 20,200-square-foot building that includes a commercial-grade movie theater and a tiki bar, Dirt said. When Scott owned the mansion prior to his death in 2005, the building was used as an art gallery to showcase his watercolor paintings.

Pool
According to the listing, the main house was designed by two architects: Myron Hunt (whose work includes the famous Rose Bowl Stadium and the Hollywood Bowl, Pasadena Now reported) and Gordon Kaufmann (who designed the Los Angeles Times building and the Caltech Athenaeum.) The home was constructed in 1917 by Peter Hall.

Lounge
“The current owners spent seven years meticulously and flawlessly restoring, renovating & incorporating 21st century technology and amenities to this magnificent property, with no expense spared,” the listing said. “The end result is an ultimate, move-in ready, trophy estate with unparalleled indoor and outdoor facilities, including a swimmer’s pool, spa, pavilion, bbq, pizza oven, putting green, on 2.45 acres of spectacular, resort-like grounds.”

Kitchen
The main residence has six bedrooms, an elevator leading down to a wine cellar, billiards room, a wood-paneled library and six fireplaces.

Wine cellar
Outside is an entertainer’s oasis with a swimming pool, poolside pavilion, putting green and an outdoor kitchen.

Outdoor area
There is even an underground passage way that connects the entertainment gallery/, which was built in 1973, to the main house, the listing said.

Tiki bar
Scott considered himself a teacher and was known for scribbling scripture on chalkboards in their original language. Following his death from prostate cancer, the massive mansion was inherited by his wife, pastor Melissa Scott, who sold the estate for $7.2 million in 2005, Dirt said.

