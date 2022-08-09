A mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, and most of it can be controlled by iPad — check it out

The island in the middle of Bald Eagle Lake, Minnesota. 8710 Photography

A mansion on a private island on Bald Eagle Lake, Minnesota, is for sale for $6.6 million.

Most of the home's systems, including the heating and air-condition, can be controlled by iPads.

The five-bedroom house comes with a Hovercraft, which residents can use to get to the mainland.

A mansion on a private island on Minnesota's Bald Eagle Lake is on the market for $6.6 million.

The house sits on an island in the middle of Bald Eagle Lake, Minnesota. 8710 Photography

The entire island, known as One Bald Eagle Island, spans 2.3 acres and sits in the middle of Bald Eagle Lake in White Bear Township, per the listing. Bald Eagle Lake spans 1,047 acres and it's one of the state's 14,380 lakes.

"The house is the only house on the island, and the island's over two acres. It's a package and it's completely for sale," Nathan Landucci, the owner and listing agent with Landucci Homes, told Insider.

This is the first time Landucci has put the property up for sale since he bought it in 2016 for $900,000, property records show.

Homes in White Bear Township have a median listing price of $400,000, per Realtor.com. There are currently 30 single-family homes on the market, with prices that range from $299,000 to $6.6 million — making One Bald Eagle Island the most expensive listing in the area.

The home was built in 1985. The previous owners lived full-time on the island, Landucci said.

The island in the middle of Bald Eagle Lake, Minnesota. 8710 Photography

The home is accessible every day of the year, regardless of the season, Landucci said. Residents can get across the lake by boat in the summer, or drive across the ice in the winter. There's also a Hovercraft that comes with the sale of the property.

"It takes only about three to five minutes to get across the lake in a pontoon," he added.

In addition to the island, there's a two-car garage and dock on the mainland where residents can store their vehicles, per the listing.

Landucci started renovating the home in 2017 and completely overhauled the interiors. He only kept the original structure and foundation of the house.

One of the living areas in the house. 8710 Photography

"We weren't working on it the entire time, but we worked on it for several years and we completed it this year," Landucci said.

While the structure of the house was sturdy, he felt that the original interiors were dated, so decided to completely gut the building.

"The house is now 90% new. New roofing, new windows, even the electrical plumbing, and a new septic system. Everything was replaced," he added.

To create a space that was fit for the 21st century, Landucci turned it into a smart home by connecting all the systems to iPads.

An iPad is placed near one of the entrances of the home. 8710 Photography

There are multiple iPads throughout the home, per the listing. They are used to control the lights, the sound system, the garage doors, and the heating and air-conditioning.

The renovation process was more complicated than Landucci initially anticipated, due to the difficulties of moving the construction materials across the water.

The kitchen. 8710 Photography

"We had a barge that was built specifically for that task and that's how we got the stuff across," Landucci said.

The barge went to and from from the mainland multiple times to ferry the cement, beams, and other construction materials, he said.

The renovated home has a white color scheme, with five bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

One of the bedrooms in the home. 8710 Photography

There are windows on nearly every corner of the home, offering 360-degree views of the water.

One of the bathrooms in the house. 8710 Photography

"The lake is a thousand acres, and it's almost like you have that thousand acres. Every window you look out, you see water — it's very beautiful," Landucci said.

Even the bathtub area in the master bathroom comes with windows on three sides.

The bathtub in the master bathroom comes with windows that overlook the surrounding lake. 8710 Photography

Beyond the view, the next best part of the property is the privacy it affords, Landucci said: "It's easy to get to shore, but you're half a mile at minimum away from anybody else's place."

On days when residents don't feel like leaving the island, they can watch a movie in the home theater.

The home theatre. 8710 Photography

There's also an indoor basketball court where residents can shoot hoops.

An indoor basketball court. 8710 Photography

"I would call this a trophy property — something that's very unique and very sought-after, but it has to be for the right buyer," Landucci said.

The exterior of the house. 8710 Photography

"I can see somebody who's really into water sports or even an older couple that has grandkids who visit on the weekends being interested in this place," Landucci said. "It's a great ice-fishing lake."

As for who the next owners of the home might be, Landucci said it's anyone's guess.

"It's hard to guess who would end up buying the home," Landucci said, adding that an entrepreneur and a young family have been among the inquiries he's fielded. "I would see somebody that has, first of all, the funds to own the house."

