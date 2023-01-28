This mansion for sale in Arizona has a very, very unusual bathroom sink. Check it out

Normally, a bathroom sink is used for hygienic purposes, but one particular sink inside a striking Scottsdale, Arizona, mansion is getting attention for being a work-of-art rather than simply a place to wash up.

The $12.5M Scottsdale, Arizona mansion with the #SinkZillow #FridayNightZillow sink is pretty great, especially if you like cactuses and, uh, golf. pic.twitter.com/u83BMPQvF1 — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 21, 2023

Hidden in a fancy bathroom inside the eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion, the sink appears to match the stone that makes up a lot of the massive 12,395-square-foot house — which is listed for $12.5 million.

“Prominent angular large boulder volcanic rock architecture evokes a Polynesian atmosphere with a storybook rivulet running over & throughout the verdant hardscape/foliage inside & out,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “The considerable stone patios offer an oh so fun second story pool slide & recently installed whimsical paver path to wander the delightful grounds, enjoy the spectral sunsets & take in the dazzling city lights.”

Other features in and around the residence include:

Primary suite with sitting area

Wood closets

Big office

Two-way fireplace

Farmhouse kitchen

Backyard pool oasis with a swim-up bar

Two guest houses

Dog run

Purchase of the home also comes with a full golf membership.

But the real draw is the epic sink, which caught the attention of Friday Night Zillow, a Twitter segment run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis.

“*THIS IS A SINK* and this is #FridayNightZillow!” Dennis tweeted, along with the photos of the house. “No, we don’t know how you clean this.”

“Ok. I’d settle for how you turn them on and off,” one person said.

“Waiting for 30 seconds before the water reaches my hand,” another joked.

“What a distressingly ordinary toilet,” someone pointed out.

“The details in this place… THIS is how you do $12.5 million,” one person tweeted.

