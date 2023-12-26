Mansion for sale outside of Boston has an underground passageway. Where does it lead?
A Georgian Revival mansion that’s right outside Boston has landed on the real estate market for $24.99 million.
And it has a ridiculously cool feature that one doesn’t see too often — a hidden tunnel.
Previous owners added a pool house, “with a 60-foot-long tunnel from the main house that they used as an art gallery,” Mansion Global reported.
The listing doesn’t show the actual tunnel, however.
The nine-bedroom, 7.5-plus-bathroom home also has other special features, including its proximity to the city.
“It’s something that you don’t expect to see so close to the city, and to have that much privacy and security,” listing agent Patrice Clunan told Mansion Global. “It’s 10 minutes, literally, from Boston.”
Other highly coveted features include:
Carriage house
Private garden
Wet bar
Wired for sound
Patio
Fruit trees
“It’s very rare to get a property like this—of this size and updated and turnkey,” Clunan said. “The biggest thing about this property is that it’s secluded and private, very secure.”
