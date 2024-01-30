Mansions for $10M+: Check out these 12 on the market here

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Since a Windermere mansion sold for $35 million last February — setting a new record for a home sale in Central Florida — real estate insiders such as Shane Croft believe the market here has undergone a fundamental change.

“We believe the market has completely reset here forever,” said Croft, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty Orlando who specializes in luxury homes as part of a team with his wife Tracy Croft.

Indeed, others — such as local Compass Real Estate agent Toni Marie Cafferty — point to the deal as being indicative of the region’s emergence as an “ultra-luxury” market, which it had not been previously.

