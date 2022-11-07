Manslaughter case against Pittsburgh man withdrawn, Beaver County DA says evidence shows self-defense

CENTER TWP. − Beaver County prosecutors announced Monday they are dropping manslaughter charges filed against a Pittsburgh man in August.

District Attorney David Lozier said they have withdrawn all charges against Wesley Dean Deaderick, 29, after investigators say they determined he acted in self-defense in the shooting death of 32-year-old William Dawkins of Aliquippa.

Shooting report:Pittsburgh man charged in Center Twp. fatal shooting

The incident in question occurred when police officers responded to calls of a shooting on Cedar Ridge Drive in Center Township at 10 a.m. Aug. 20. Officers found Dawkins unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in the street after he had confronted Deaderick about home improvements the contractor was performing at a local woman's home in Cedar Ridge Estates. In original reports from the incident, family members said the argument was about work they said Deaderick did not complete and refused to refund.

During the altercation, police said, Deaderick shot Dawkins and injured the female Cedar Ridge Estates homeowner. Deaderick later turned himself in and faced various charges.

Lozier said the investigation included a review of residential security videos, cell phone videos, witness interviews and crime scene forensics. After reviewing the evidence, investigators said Deaderick did not pull or discharge his firearm until Dawkins had cornered him. At that time, investigators said Dawkins displayed a firearm to Deaderick in a threatening manner. Before Deaderick pulled his own weapon, they said Dawkins brandished the firearm and pointed it at Deaderick, verbally threatening him at the same time.

In addition to dropping the manslaughter charges, prosecutors will not pursue charges of reckless endangerment, carrying an unlicensed firearm and possession of an instrument of crime, according to online court records. If additional evidence comes to light the charges may be re-filed, officials said, but as of now, the prosecution will not proceed in its case against Deaderick.

