Manslaughter case going to mediation

Jan. 12—CATLETTSBURG — The case of Joey Mays, who flew down a staircase during an Oct. 21 dispute, and later died as a result of cracking his head on concrete, will be going to mediation.

Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent said the defense and the Commonwealth Attorney's office have agreed to undergo mediation in the case against his accused assailant, 32-year-old Reecola Butler.

Mediation is a process wherein a retired judge will sit down with the prosecution and the defense and attempt to wrangle out a deal. These talks are conducted behind closed doors and if a deal is struck, it is taken to the judge to be done in open court.

Butler is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the incident. At a bond hearing in December, it was revealed that Mays — who by all accounts was drunk — struck three little boys playing in the street with his car.

A crowd of people confronted Mays — including Butler, according to police — and he wound up in an altercation on a set of stairs to a home on Bath Avenue.

Police said it appears from video footage captured via cell phone of the incident that Butler pushed Mays down the steps, although eyewitness accounts differ.

Some say Mays and Butler got tangled up in fight, while others say Mays was so intoxicated that he fell down the stairs on his own.

Butler is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center. Vincent set another hearing for April 6 to see what became of the mediation talks.

