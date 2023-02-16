Manslaughter charge dropped against former Maryland man in drug-related death case

A defense attorney in a case connected to a drug-related death told a Washington County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday that his client sometimes wishes he could trade places with the victim.

"They were friends," defense attorney David Harbin said of his client, former Maugansville resident Vladislav N. Mantsevich, and Hagerstown resident Justin Ray Miller, who died in June 2020 from a drug overdose.

Involuntary manslaughter and several drug charges were dropped against Mantsevich, 35, on Wednesday in exchange for a guilty plea for distribution of Fentanyl.

Assistant State's Attorney Brock Shriver read text messages made on June 22, 2020, between Mantsevich and Miller about Miller inquiring when Mantsevich would arrive because he was "stoked" and hadn't "hit hard in years." The texts are among evidence that would have been presented if the case had gone to trial.

Shriver also said Mantsevich was typically the one who had supplied Miller with drugs when Miller was using.

Miller's fiancée found him unresponsive at their apartment in Hagerstown's North End at 6:52 p.m. that day, Shriver said. He had a history of intravenous drug use. Miller was pronounced dead at 7:29 p.m.

Shriver told Judge Brett R. Wilson the manslaughter charge was "not viable" based on a medical examiner's report that Miller died of cocaine, two types of Fentanyl, heroin, and ethanol intoxication.

It's impossible to prove the Fentanyl the defendant delivered was the sole reason Miller died, Shriver said.

Shriver also said two law enforcement officers involved in the investigation were no longer with their agencies, with one of them medically retired.

Wilson told Mantsevich that while he was not criminally at-fault in Miller's death, that does not mean he isn't morally responsible.

Just because you can do something within the law, doesn't mean you should, Wilson said.

Wilson said Mantsevich received the benefit of the officers not being available for trial as well as the fact that another judge released him on personal recognizance so he'd only served two days in jail while awaiting his case's resolution.

Some judges would have seen Mantsevich as a danger to the public and had him held in jail until the case's resolution, Wilson told the defendant.

Wilson sentenced Mantsevich to 20 years in state prison, suspending all but the two days he served. The judge also ordered three years of supervised probation, which are transferable to Florida where Mantsevich now lives. He is not to have contact with Miller's family.

Shriver, who was filling in for another prosecutor in this case, said the state recommended a suspended sentence.

Before sentencing, Wilson said he read "heartfelt" letters from Miller's family. He also heard from Mantsevich, his attorney, and Miller's younger sister, who addressed the court in person.

Mantsevich turned his head toward Miller's family in the court gallery and said, "I'm sorry guys" and started crying as he apologized.

Harbin, on behalf of his client, expressed condolences to Miller's family.

Mantsevich could not control his addiction, just as Miller could not control his, Harbin told the court.

Harbin said Mantsevich is starting fresh in Florida, though he noted his client had a court date in that state Thursday for a misdemeanor drug charge.

Mantsevich completed a substance-abuse program through Serenity Treatment Center in Maryland and is participating in a methadone program in Florida, according to Harbin and court records.

Harbin said Mantsevich has talked about, after cleaning up his own act, trying to help other addicts, so they're not playing "this game of Russian roulette."

Wilson said he agreed with the message of Miller's younger sister and hopes Mantsevich takes his second chance and does something meaningful with his life. Perhaps make his own child wary of the pitfalls of drugs and other criminal opportunities, Wilson said.

Miller's sister also told the judge that her brother's children will no longer have their father and she'd hate to see other children go through that.

After the hearing, Harbin said, "These cases are always difficult. Today's addict could be tomorrow's victim."

