Manslaughter charge for E-scooter driver in Manhattan hit-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘Cocktail’ actress Lisa Banes

An E-scooter driver faces manslaughter and other charges in the hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” star Lisa Banes.

On Monday, Brian Boyd, 26, pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Supreme Court to an indictment charging him with reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, failure to exercise due care and failure to yield.

The reckless manslaughter charge is a C-level felony that lawyers say typically carries a minimum sentence of one to three years and a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Boyd entered his plea on Monday.

Prosecutors said Boyd blew a red light and struck Banes as she crossed Amsterdam Ave. at W. 64th St. near Lincoln Center on June 4.

After the crash knocked Boyd off his bike, he stood up, picked up his scooter, and walked a few steps to look at Banes, who was lying facedown on the asphalt bleeding from the head, prosecutors said, citing surveillance footage from the scene.

Boyd then rode away, leaving Banes wounded in the street, prosecutors said.

According to the original criminal complaint, Boyd went straight to a bike shop about 4 miles from the crash scene to tend to his damaged vehicle.

Banes, who lived in Los Angeles, was in Manhattan to perform in “The Niceties,” a two-woman show by the Manhattan Theater Club.

She was on her way to meet friends for dinner when she was struck.

Before dinner, Banes planned to stop by her alma mater, the Juilliard School, in Lincoln Center, Banes’ wife Kathryn Kranhold said after her death.

The actor died at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital 10 days after the collision on June 15.

Banes was best known for her roles in the movies “Cocktail” and “Gone Girl.” Her Broadway résumé included a 1988 role in the Neil Simon show “Rumors,” along with a 2010 part in Noel Coward’s “Present Laughter.”