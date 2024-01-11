Manslaughter charge in Lamborghini crash that killed Bronx woman as driver fled Manhattan cops

​A speeding Lamborghini driver whose fiery crash as he fled from police killed the 21-year-old woman riding with him in upper Manhattan has been charged with manslaughter, police said Thursday.

Alejandro Rentas, 22, of the Bronx, was also charged with assault and reckless endangerment. He was accused Wednesday as he remained at Harlem Hospital, where he has been treated since the Dec. 4 crash.

Rentas’ car slammed into a subway pillar at W. 213th St. and 10th Ave. in Inwood. The force of the crash ignited a fiery explosion that killed Tiana Rodriguez, police said.

Officers had tried to pull over Rentas about eight blocks away after he ran a red light.

But Rentas sped off. The officers followed, and the GPS on their cruiser indicated they went no more than 40 miles an hour, police said.

Video shows the green Lamborghini speeding in and out of camera view, with the officers far behind.

Moments later, police said, Rentas tried to maneuver past a Hyundai Elantra as its 37-year-old driver tried to turn left onto W. 213th St.

Rentas’ maneuver failed. His car spun around, crashing into the Elantra and then slamming into a pillar carrying the elevated No. 1 subway line.

Police officers pulled Rentas from the fiery wreck, but could not save Rodriguez.

“It was so quick that I don’t know what happened,” said the Elantra driver, who suffered minor injuries. “It was too fast.

“I was like normal driving and then boom.”

Rodriguez lived in the Bronx, where family and friends gathered in grief at her home the next day.

“She was a beautiful 21-year-old woman full of life,” said a relative who asked her name not be printed. “She lit up every room she walked into. She was loved by her friends, father and mother.

“She will be missed.”

The suspect has no prior arrests.