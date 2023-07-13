Manslaughter charge in wild Upper East Side road rage clash sparked by fender bender

A driver accused of intentionally running over a motorist who had just slashed his tires during a wild road rage clash sparked by a Upper East Side fender bender has been charged with manslaughter, police said Thursday.

Andre Mosby, 26, is also charged with assault for the crazed confrontation that unfolded on E. 60th St. near Park Ave. about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The mayhem was set in motion by what police called a “love tap” between a gray Chevy Silverado pickup driven by Robert Velez-Alvarez, 54, and the gray Volkswagen driven by Mosby, who had his girlfriend and three children in the car with him, police said.

“It was a scrape,” said the source. “It was a love tap. You could barely see the damage.”

But it was enough to set off Velez-Alvarez, who jumped out of his Silverado armed with a knife and started stabbing the rear tires of the Jetta, according to police and surveillance video seen by the Daily News.

Velez-Alvarez then rushed to the front of the Silverado to confront Mosby.

That’s when Mosby allegedly hit the gas and ran Velez-Alvarez down, hurling him through the front window of the Oxford Cafe, police said, then pinning him under the car.

Tailor Jorge Hernandez was returning to his shop above the Oxford when he witnessed the attack.

“He was yelling at the guy under the car,” Hernandez added. “[The victim] was under the bumper from the chest down. He was still conscious. He was trying to reach for his cellphone.”

Good Samaritans helped lift the car off Velez-Alvarez. Medics rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell but he could no be saved.

Mosby was quickly arrested, with his three children — girls, ages 8 and 6, and a 4-year-old boy — taken to the same hospital as the victim as a precautionary measure.

“It was crazy,” Hernandez said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Kamel Osbourne, 26, a friend of the Mosby, said the suspect was just trying to protect the kids.

“It was in the heat of the moment,” Osbourne said outside the 19th Precinct stationhouse. “[Velez-Alvarez} had a knife. There were kids in the car.”

Osbourne said Mosby’s girlfriend told him her boyfriend was driving her to work at her restaurant job when the pickup truck driver refused to let them into his lane.

“This guy wasn’t going to let them merge,” Osbourne said. “He was for sure not going to let them in.”

Velez-Alvarez lived in Franklin Square, LI, and had no criminal record, according to cops.

Mosby lives in Midtown Manhattan, cops say. He has a number of prior arrests including one for robbery in the Bronx in 2017 in which he was accused of punching a man and stealing money from him. Most of the other arrests are sealed.