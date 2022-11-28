Manslaughter charged in fatal Route 4 crash that killed Wells mom at age 32

SANFORD, Maine — A local man is facing criminal charges following a fatal crash on Route 4 in August.

Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford, was arrested on Nov. 18 on charges of driving while under the influence, committing manslaughter, and violating bail, Sanford police Lt. Matthew Gagne announced Monday.

The arrest stems from a two-car accident near the intersection of Route 4 and Channel Lane that claimed the life of Ann Sinclair, 32, of Wells, on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Sinclair was driving her Scion XA on Route 4 at around 7:30 a.m., when an eastbound Jeep Wrangler struck her head-on, according to Sanford police. First responders attempted to save Sinclair, who died as a result of her injuries.

Ann Sinclair

According to Sinclair's obituary, the mother of two worked at various Dunkin Donuts locations since she was 18. She was described as "funny, loving, smart, outgoing, and had a big, beautiful smile."

Michaud, 32, was driving the Jeep, Sanford police reported at the time. First responders brought him to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believed at the time that speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.

Michaud was arrested without issue, according to Gagne. He is being held without bail at York County Jail in Alfred.

Michaud made his first court appearance at York County Superior Court in Alfred on Nov. 21. According to a clerk at the court, a status conference on his case will be held on March 8, 2023.

According to Gagne, the charge of violation of bail pertains to a previous case in which Michaud was charged with driving while under the influence.

A fatal accident occurred at this intersection of Channel Lane with Route 4 in South Sanford on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

The Sanford Police Department’s criminal investigations and patrol divisions, a reconstructionist from the York Police Department, and the Maine Warden Service all worked together on the case.

Sinclair’s friend and coworker Makayla Eldredge, of York, helped raise thousands of dollars to help with funeral expenses for Sinclair. In an interview in September, Eldredge said it was an honor to work with Sinclair every day.

“Our group at Dunkin Donuts loves her,” Eldredge said. “She was the funniest, you know. She was a giant ball of energy — just a beautiful, beautiful light.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Sanford man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed Wells mom