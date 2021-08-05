Manslaughter charges in fatal punch outside Minneapolis club

An Andover man was charged with manslaughter for fatally punching another man last month outside a Minneapolis club.

Emmanuel E. Ogboru, 22, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count each of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Awwal Ladipo.

The charges did not specify a motive for the attack, but said a fight involving multiple people including Ladipo preceded the punch.

According to the criminal complaint: Early on July 24 police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for an assault report that had occurred near Lowry and Penn Avenues North.

Ladipo, 25, of Minneapolis, was at the hospital receiving medical care for a skull fracture to the back of his head and significant bleeding on the brain. He underwent emergency surgery.

Witnesses told police that a fight between multiple people occurred outside a club, and Ladipo was punched and knocked unconscious.

Ladipo died two days later. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that he died of blunt force trauma to the head, but that the manner of death, which can range from natural to homicide, remains under investigation.

Police recovered videos of the incident recorded by bystanders on mobile devices, the charges said.

One of the videos allegedly showed Ladipo standing after the first physical altercation ended. Ogboru, who was identified by multiple witnesses, then walked up to him and punched him in the left side of the face.

Ladipo immediately fell backward unconscious and was taken by friends to the hospital.

Ladipo's mother, Atinuke Ladipo, has told the Star Tribune that after he fell several attackers continued to punch and kick him, and that his friends have revealed few details about the beating.

Ladipo was born in Nigeria and immigrated to Canada and then Minnesota at a young age. He graduated from St. Cloud State University, married last year and had started an internship at an IT company in Burnsville.

Ogoboru is in custody at the Hennepin County jail and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

Chao Xiong • 612-270-4708

Twitter: @ChaoStrib