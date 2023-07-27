Manslaughter charges filed in Dover after homeless man is found dead on railroad tracks

A Dover man faces manslaughter and weapons charges after his arrest in connection with the death of a homeless man whose body was found Wednesday on railroad tracks under a highway overpass near routes 15 and 46.

Morris County and local investigators say early Wednesday morning, Wilfredo Cabrera-Masariegos, 34, struck Rene Rivera Hernandez, 47, with a rock and then fled the scene. The two men were seen on the tracks in the vicinity late Tuesday night, authorities said.

The arrest and charges were announced Thursday morning in a statement released by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Police were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday and found Hernandez's body, according to the news release. Hernandez was described by authorities as "a homeless individual who frequented the Dover area."

Cabrera-Masariegos was charged with single counts of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was taken to the Morris County Correctional Facility in Morristown pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or Dover police at 973-366-2200.

