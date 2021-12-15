Manslaughter charges filed in fatal June wreck

Dec. 15—A Meridian man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a June 3 vehicle wreck that left two dead.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the wreck, which occurred around 7:40 p.m. on June 3 in the 600 block of Dees Road.

"Two individuals died from their injuries," he said.

The victims were identified as Katherine Renee Chambliss, 29, and 10-year-old Alma Hinton.

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of Derick Oneal Hinton, 21, in connection with the wreck. Hinton is charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI maiming.

"Based upon our investigation and receiving results from the state crime lab, charges were signed against Hinton," Calhoun said.

Hinton was booked into Lauderdale County Jail with bond set at $50,000 for each DUI manslaughter charge and $25,000 for DUI maiming. His total bond was $125,000.

As of Tuesday, Calhoun said Hinton remained in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.