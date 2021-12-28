Manslaughter charges for Marion parents whose 2-month-old son ingested meth and died

A mother and father have been charged with manslaughter in the death of their 2-month old son, who died after ingesting methamphetamine. It is the second such case announced locally in recent months.

Jeffery Thomas Schroer and his wife, Melissa, were arrested earlier this month in Kentucky. He has been extradited to Ocala and is being held at the Marion County Jail, where bail is set at $100,000. She has not yet been brought back to Marion.

An autopsy and toxicology report showed that Wailan Schroer's cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity with contributing conditions of dehydration and inanition, which is exhaustion caused by lack of nourishment. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Prison sentence: 25-year prison term for man after Marion County jury found him guilty of shooting his wife

Law enforcement: Deputies: Explosives and IEDs found in Ocala man's home

Arrest: Sheriff's officials arrest man for allegedly abusing minors amid concern of more victims

Last month, two Marion parents were arrested and accused of contributing to the death of their 2-year-old daughter, who ingested fentanyl. Those cases remain pending in the felony court system.

Wailan Schroer, age 2 months, died on Dec. 11, 2019

According to sheriff's Detective Bradley Bartlett's report, a woman called a dispatcher at noon on Dec. 11, 2019 to report a man driving a minivan recklessly on U.S. 441 South.

The caller said the man, later identified as Jeffery Schroer, now age 41, shouted that he "had a dead baby in the car."

The woman said she saw Schroer pull into a hospital and enter the medical facility holding a child.

Marion and Sumter deputies went to the hospital to investigate. Deputies were told that the child presented unresponsive and was pronounced deceased.

Jeffery Schroer spoke to deputies on the day his son died and offered a timeline of events

Schroer was interviewed by deputies. According to the report, he told them his son was fed at 9 a.m. and then went to sleep. He said his son was found cold and unresponsive a short time later.

Story continues

Schroer told the detective he was upset about his son's death and he and the child's mother made multiple phone calls to relatives before taking the infant to the hospital.

The Medical Examiner's Office completed an autopsy on young Wailan Schroer.

The detective was told that Wailan had no medical problems and his last doctor's visit had been a month prior to his death. In his report, the detective said both Schroer and his wife took care of their son.

Nothing unusual was found in Schroer's van, which was searched with permission. The detective noted that he suspected Schroer may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

While Wailan's body was being checked by a Medical Examiner's Office official, Bartlett said the child had no visible injuries.

Melissa Schroer was interviewed at her home

Sheriff's Office officials and others went to the Schroers' home in Belleview. The detective interviewed Melissa, now age 38, who said her son was sleeping in the car seat between 9 or 10 p.m. the night before he died. She said he sleeps better in the car seat, and they were preparing a room for Wailan and his sibling.

Wailan's mother said she slept on the couch. She said she woke up to feed her son several hours later. About 8:45 a.m., she said, her other son told her that Wailan was unresponsive.

Jeffery Schroer is being held at the Marion County Jail. His wife is being extradited from Kentucky.

Melissa Schroer said Wailan's body was cold. She said although his eyes were open, he wasn't responding. She said even though she doesn't know how to perform CPR properly, she tried the life saving measure on her son for about an hour.

Though she knew he was dead, she never called 911, the report said. Instead, she changed the child's diaper and clothes. She lay next to Wailan on the couch and cried, not knowing what to do.

She said she and her husband made several phone calls to relatives, who told them to notify medical officials. She said her husband then took their son to the hospital and she stayed home.

Wailan spent 13 days in hospital after he was born

Wailan's mother said her son spent 13 days in hospital after his birth because he wasn't receiving enough calories from her breast milk. She said since her son was released from the hospital, he had been in good health. She also said he had no injuries from any falls.

Suboxone pills.

Melissa Schroer told Bartlett that she and her husband took suboxone and frequently visited a methadone clinic. In his report, the detective said suboxone is commonly used to treat narcotic addiction. He said a methadone clinic is a place where someone who's addicted to opioid-based drugs can receive medication therapy.

The home was searched by multiple officials, including those from the Medical Examiner's Office. Northing was found. The Schroers were drug screened by Department of Children and Families officials. The tests came back clean, according to the detective's report.

The Medical Examiner's Office report

The investigation continued, and the autopsy and toxicology report came back on Feb. 5, 2020. It showed the methamphetamine toxicity, dehydration and inanition, according to Bartlett's report.

Bartlett arranged for an interview with the couple. On Feb. 6, the couple said they wanted a lawyer. The detective was told that the Schroers left Marion County and were believed to be in Kentucky.

During a hearing on Tuesday, a judge set bail at $100,000 for Jeffery Schroer.

Detectives got Wailan's medical report and it showed he and his mother had tested positive for methadone. The time Wailan spent in the hospital was due to him unable to gain weight because of withdrawal, and he had to be weaned from methadone.

The report indicates that Wailan's father was upset, arguing that Wailan was "not a detox baby." He said Wailan was a "medicated baby," Bartlett wrote in his report.

Family members told Bartlett about the couple's history of drug use and noted that, at one point, they had lost custody of their other son due to reported drug use. Bartlett said the couple had previous drug charges, though none were local, and Wailan's mother has a conviction for endangering the welfare of a minor in Kentucky.

Other people who knew the couple felt the Schroers were using drugs, according to interviews that Bartlett conducted.

Law officers searched for the Schroers and eventually obtained arrest warrants on Dec. 10.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 352-867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Marion baby dies of meth toxicity; parents charged with manslaughter