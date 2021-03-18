Manslaughter conviction of ex-Oklahoma officer overturned

This Dec. 11, 2019 photo provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections shows Shannon Kepler. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has overturned the manslaughter conviction of the former Oklahoma police officer's based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. The court on Thursday, March 18, 2021, granted the appeal of Kepler. He's a former police officer and member of the Creek Nation who was sentenced to 15-years in prison for the 2014 killing of his daughter’s boyfriend in Tulsa on land within the historic reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. (Oklahoma State Department of Corrections via AP)
KEN MILLER
·2 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday overturned the manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison sentence of a former Oklahoma police officer based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation.

Former Tulsa officer Shannon James Kepler, 60, is a member of Creek Nation who was convicted of killing his daughter’s boyfriend in Tulsa on land within the historic reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

In a ruling last year known as the McGirt decision, the U.S. Supreme Court found that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.

After three trials on the state murder charges ended with deadlocked juries, Kepler, who is white, was convicted in 2017 on state charges of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Jeremy Lake, 19, who was Black.

Kepler, off-duty at the time of the shooting, claimed he fired in self-defense because Lake was armed, but no weapon was found at the scene.

Federal prosecutors filed a first-degree murder charge against Kepler in the case in November, after he had appealed his conviction, citing McGirt.

“In anticipation that Shannon Kepler’s state murder conviction would be dismissed by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Kepler in a three-count indictment for the murder of Jeremey Lake," acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a statement to The Associated Press. "We did so in November to ensure a seamless and timely transition from state to federal court once the decision was made.”

Kepler's motion to dismiss the federal charge on grounds of double jeopardy were rejected in January. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Kepler's attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

The state appeals court last week overturned two convictions based on McGirt, including that of Shaun Bosse, who was sentenced to death for killing a woman and her two children.

Recommended Stories

  • Conviction, death penalty upheld of Oklahoman in beheading

    The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday upheld the murder conviction and death sentence of man in the beheading of a co-worker in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore. The court rejected claims that Alton Alexander Nolen, 36, was mentally ill and incompetent to stand trial in addition to improper jury selection, improper photographic evidence and prosecutorial misconduct. Nolen was convicted and sentenced to death in for the 2014 beheading of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods.

  • McCarthy tries to remove Swalwell from Intel Committee after China spy story

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) introduced a resolution on Thursday to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee over his ties to a suspected Chinese spy, Punchbowl News first reported.The big picture: The resolution will likely not pass in the Democratic-controlled House. Democrats say they have no intention of removing Swalwell from the committee.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAxios first reported in December that Swalwell was one of the California politicians targeted by Christine Fang, a Chinese national and suspected spy who started working with him in 2012.Swalwell was not accused of wrongdoing and cut off ties with Fang after receiving an FBI briefing.The resolution says Swalwell "has not denied public reporting that a suspected Chinese intelligence operative helped raise money for Representative Swalwell's political campaigns" and "other troublesome elements of public reporting."What they're saying: "I don’t think that person should be on Intel," McCarthy told Punchbowl News."Based upon the information I was given and the speaker was given by the FBI, there is no way he should be on that committee at all."McCarthy said he did not know about Swalwell's connection with Fang until the Axios story was published.Swalwell told Politico that the Axios story would not cost him his seat on the House Intelligence Committee, adding that his interactions with Fang were "something that congressional leadership knew about it.""I'm eager to continue the important work of protecting Americans and supporting the hard-working heroes of our Intelligence Community, and I thank Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Schiff for their support and confidence," Swalwell said.Go deeper: Read the full resolutionMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man, 20, killed on prison grounds 1 hour after being released: Police

    Philadelphia police say the 20-year-old victim had just been released less than hour before being found shot to death on the prison grounds.

  • Jesus, Paul and the border debate – why cherry-picking Bible passages misses the immigrant experience in ancient Rome

    The Bible contains many stories of migration, including that of Joseph, Mary and Jesus. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesImmigration reform is back on the agenda, with Congress taking up major legislation that could usher in a pathway to citizenship for millions of people living in the U.S. without legal status. This, and an increase in migrants crossing the southern border to the U.S., has seen many people retreat to two common positions on the issue. Advocates for reform generally emphasize the history of America as a nation of immigrants. Meanwhile, opponents draw to the identity of America as a nation based on the rule of law, with a sovereign right to protect its borders. Given the role that Christianity plays in many Americans’ lives and in politics in general, it shouldn’t be surprising that people from the religious right and left draw from the Bible to support their immigration perspectives. Biblical stories Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, for example, drew upon the Apostle Paul’s view of the government to back his support for child separation immigration policies at the border. “I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order,” he stated. For those in favor of a more progressive policy on immigration, there are numerous passages in the Bible that indicate a willingness to welcome strangers and foreigners. The truth is, the Bible has many stories of migration, beginning in the book of Genesis with Adam and Eve migrating from the Garden of Eden and concluding with the book of Revelation, where John, traditionally known as the apostle, lives as a deported criminal on Patmos, an island located west of Turkey. As a New Testament scholar, my research on how foreigners are portrayed during the first century has led me to recognize that selecting a few texts from Jesus’ teaching on welcoming the foreigner or the Apostle Paul’s teachings on the government does not provide the full story on the immigrant experience. In reality, their experience was politically and culturally complex. Immigrants in Rome during the time of Jesus and Paul encountered suspicion and hostility from the imperial authorities and Roman natives. Unfriendly Romans and noncountrymen Many foreigners in the capital of Rome were immigrants. David Noy, a scholar of classical literature, finds that they came to the empire either as captured slaves or voluntarily migrated in search of better opportunities. Some ancient Roman writers during the time of Jesus viewed the presence of immigrants negatively. Nostalgia for a time when Rome was less influenced by outsiders emerged among Roman elites. Ancient Roman writers Pliny and Seneca believed that as the empire extended, the foreigners culturally conquered the Romans by negatively influencing the Roman way of life. There was a “strong sense that Rome was losing vigor and vitality through its luxuries and a fear of being undermined by foreign immigrants from among the subjugated people,” according to classical literature scholar Benjamin Isaac. To counter this immigrant threat and presence in Italy, the Romans enacted the imperial power of expulsion. The Roman historian Livy remarks that those who introduced foreign religions were frequently expelled for failing to adopt to “the Roman way.” Suetonius, another Roman historian, records that emperor Claudius, who ruled in the decades following Jesus’ death, banned foreigners from using a Roman name and expelled the Jews from the city of Rome. Interestingly, this Jewish expulsion also shows up in the New Testament with the expulsion of the Christian missionary couple Priscilla and Aquila from Rome in A.D. 49. Exile was a common Roman punishment, as the poet Ovid found out. Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images Expulsions were not always permanent or reserved for foreigners. Most famously, the Roman poet Ovid was expelled for writing controversial erotic literature. He was deported to the land of Tomis, current Romania. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.] Welcoming strangers Understanding the reality of immigrants and their status during the birth of Christianity shapes how Jesus’ teachings are understood. At the time when Jesus tells his disciples about the necessity of “welcoming the stranger,” this was the righteous response to the political tragedy of a fellow human being. To deny them hospitality would be a death sentence. Not all immigrants migrated for economic reasons – for some it was their only life option because of the imperial act of expulsion. Knowing that immigrants could be expelled for negatively influencing the Roman culture must also shape our understanding of Paul’s teaching to “submit” to Roman authorities. Since Paul was a Roman citizen, it would have been instinctive to instruct other Christians living in Rome to maintain political peace with the empire. As with Ovid, being a Roman citizen did not exempt them from being treated like foreigners. The empire was indiscriminate in its deportation power, and citizens like Paul who introduced non-Roman religions were not exempt. The U.S. immigration debate continues to be controversial. Whenever the writings of Paul or teachings of Jesus are introduced into the debate, we need to understand the context of the time. The Roman imperial power of deportation had life-and-death implications for immigrants and citizens. Furthermore, during the time of Jesus and Paul, both Roman citizens and noncitizens could be deported from Rome. But foreigners who introduced non-Roman cultures in Rome were more likely to be expelled for being perceived as threats. Kristin Kobes Du Mez, professor of history at Calvin University, notes that White evangelical Christians appear “more opposed to immigration reform, and have more negative views about immigrants, than any other religious demographic.” Perhaps for some evangelicals, discomfort and suspicion with outsiders lies at the root of anti-immigrant policies as it did during the time of Romans. Fuller Theological Seminary is a member of the Association of Theological Schools. The ATS is a funding partner of The Conversation US. This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Rodolfo Galvan Estrada III, Fuller Theological Seminary. Read more:As Australia’s COVID vaccine rollout splutters, we need transparency about when international borders might reopenWhen Americans recall their roots, they open up to immigration Rodolfo Galvan Estrada III does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • EXPLAINER: Chauvin's lawyer may look alone, but he isn't

    As trial approaches for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, the early proceedings suggest it’s not exactly a fair fight. No fewer than four attorneys have appeared for the prosecution so far, compared to a single attorney to defend Derek Chauvin. It’s an apparent mismatch that results from the state’s takeover of the prosecution, but defense attorney Eric Nelson is getting far more help than is apparent.

  • Heavily armed Texas man arrested near vice presidential residence, D.C. police say

    The Secret Service detained a man outside the official vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday and District of Columbia police arrested him on a weapons charge, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police said. Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the residence due to ongoing renovations. The Secret Service had been tipped off by an intelligence bulletin from Texas. The man they detained, identified as Paul Murray of San Antonio, is being held on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, a rifle, unregistered ammunition, and a device that feeds 30-round clips of ammunition to the rifle. New: Texas man arrested outside VP Kamala Harris' official residence at the US Naval Observatory Wednesday was in possession of an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines, according to DC police report. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 18, 2021 Nobody was injured. More stories from theweek.comBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentJobless claims unexpectedly rise to 770,000

  • In the 'cancel culture' debate, the battle over a Black high school named for a KKK grand wizard still resonates

    In the debate over so-called cancel culture, some conservatives warn that if monuments to Confederate soldiers are taken down, the entire history of the country will be subject to erasure.

  • Column: Perpetrators of racist attacks are really good at shifting the blame. We can't let them

    In some ways, the racism happening in the "liberal" town of Norman, Okla., disturbs me as much as the brutal Capitol attacks.

  • UAE pulls planned summit with U.S., Israel and Arab states to protest Netanyahu electioneering

    The UAE suspended plans for a summit in Abu Dhabi with Israel, the U.S. and Arab states in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's attempts to use Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) as a prop in his election campaign, U.S. sources briefed on the matter told me.Why it matters: This is the first big crisis between the UAE and Israel since the announcement of the normalization relations last August. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Emiratis are furious at Netanyahu for entangling them in domestic Israeli politics.Driving the news: Three weeks ago, Netanyahu spoke on the phone with MBZ and proposed holding a signing ceremony of the Israel-Sudan diplomatic relations agreement in Abu Dhabi.MBZ was open to this but wanted to bring the Biden administration on board. U.S. officials liked the idea and agreed to send a senior official to attend but stressed it wanted it only after the Israeli elections, sources familiar with the matter said.The plan was to do the summit in early April, right after the elections. But Netanyahu still wanted to visit Abu Dhabi before the elections. The Emiratis knew he was only looking for a photo-op but didn't want to create tensions and agreed to receive him. His visit last week was postponed because of a crisis between Israel and Jordan.Netanyahu continued pushing for a new date for the visit while mentioning the UAE in almost every campaign rally and interview. One of Netanyahu’s main talking points was that MBZ promised him to invest $10 billion in Israel.Between the lines: This was not completely inaccurate. The issue did come up between the two, and the UAE did announce it does want to invest in Israel, but Netanyahu presented it publicly as if MBZ’s motive was to give him political support. The Emiratis didn’t appreciate it.For the record: The last straw was an interview Netanyahu gave last Monday in which he claimed MBZ "volunteered" to invest $10 billion in Israel, according to U.S. sources familiar with the matter. Netanyahu even claimed MBZ told him he believes in his economic leadership.The Emiratis decided to retaliate. Their first response was a statement by Industry Minister Sultan Jaber that the investment in Israel was only in a very preliminary stage of being considered, and that any such investment will be economically motivated and not based on politics.The second response was to make it clear to Netanyahu in private and in public that he will not visit the UAE before the elections. UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash, who until several weeks ago was the minister of state for foreign affairs, tweeted that the UAE "will not be a part in any internal electioneering in Israel, now or ever."The third response was a decision to suspend the planned summit. The newspaper Yediot Ahronot first reported about the Emirati decision. Sources familiar with the issue told me the UAE notified the Biden administration that it was suspending the summit due to Netanyahu’s behavior.What's next: The summit will take place at some point but only after the political situation in Israel clears up, and when Netanyahu, if he stays in office, manages to assuage the Emirati anger, sources familiar with the issue say.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cuomo Responds with Standard BS to Biden’s Reflexive BS

    At another self-serving press conference on Wednesday, Andrew Cuomo was asked about what had the media all atwitter: President Biden’s recent statement that Cuomo should resign and could face prosecution if the sexual-harassment allegations against him are confirmed (see coverage by NR’s Zachary Evans, here). After first issuing the customary denial that Biden had said what Biden had indeed said, the New York governor then pivoted to the customary insistence that he must now refrain from making further public statements because the said allegations are under investigation. It is farce, through and through. First, the president’s remarks were only indirectly illuminating: The Cuomo maelstrom is sufficiently serious that the Obama II White House ventriloquists no longer see remaining mum as an option. Biden thus commented, but, on their face, his observations were nothing more than what anyone, however semi-sentient, could have said. The sexual-harassment allegations were already alarming before the last, still unidentified accuser said Cuomo had groped her under her blouse. If that were confirmed, it would be not merely harassment but criminal sexual conduct under New York law. Obviously, any holder of public office whose commission of a crime of this nature has been confirmed ought to resign and should be prosecuted. Biden made his banal comments well after many top Democrats had already called for Cuomo to resign — because a) the allegations are grave; b) there are enough of them that a troubling pattern of abuse has emerged regardless of whether any individual incident rises to the level of a provable criminal or civil offense; c) they are in addition to what appears to be Cuomo’s misleading the public, as well as federal and state officials, on the critical matter of COVID-19 nursing-home deaths; and d) this sea of scandal raises significant questions about whether Cuomo can govern effectively, or whether the need to defend him has become too risky and exhausting. Other Democrats, mainly the hard New York Left, want Cuomo impeached. His ouster would remove an obstacle to their stranglehold on the state (i.e., to consummating Albany’s ongoing transition into Manhattan). Consequently, establishment Democrats are looking for the safest place to land. The sweet spot is to call on Cuomo to resign but not actually do anything to bring about his ouster. Many, in fact, urge that the issue should not be forced until the conclusion of investigations — which may take months to complete. The idea is to be able to tell the hard Left that they forcefully condemned Cuomo, while maintaining establishment credibility by helping the beleaguered governor tough it out. The White House and Biden, by contrast, have not even gravitated to this safe all-things-to-all-people position. Biden’s statements boil down to: If, if, if. That is, nothing has been confirmed, so there is nothing concrete to talk about. Cuomo was right that there was nothing of consequence in what the president said — although he was characteristically deceptive in suggesting that reporters were not accurately reporting the remarks. Then, as night follows day, the governor resorted to page one in the Scandal Playbook: Pretend that you have no choice but to clam up. Obviously, no politician enjoys being investigated, especially if the issues are serious ones. But there is always a silver lining: The politician gets to say that the pendency of an official investigation (or three) means he is not at liberty to comment publicly on the matter — either “on advice of counsel,” or “to let the investigators do their work,” etc. Notice that none of these officials ever says, “because anything I say can and will be used against me in a court of law if I am charged with a crime or sued civilly” — even though that would at least be true. We should not be fooled, even if the press tends to play along with this game. Prosecutors and investigators are forbidden by various guidelines from commenting on pending probes. Grand jurors are prohibited by law from commenting publicly on what they learn in the proceedings. But the subject of an investigation is under no such restrictions. Cuomo is perfectly free to comment on the matters under investigation. He is choosing not to do so — or to do so only when he sees advantage in it. Our law gives him every right to do this, but we should not be under any illusions. He is going dark not because he has to, but because (1) if he says things that are true but inculpatory, they can be used to prove his guilt; (2) if he says things that are exculpatory but false, they can be used to prove his consciousness of guilt — which is often the prosecutor’s favorite evidence; and (3) if he says things that are in the nature of veiled threats, he can be charged with obstruction of justice. That, and that alone, is why scandal-laden public officials clam up. Let’s pause on what this means. An essential part of an official’s public trust is to be transparent regarding matters of great public interest. When an official (falsely) says he cannot comment on such matters due to a pending investigation, he is saying his personal interest in avoiding criminal or civil liability outweighs the public’s interest in being informed about the matters that most affect the public. They all do it because they all figure it works. They ought to be called on it. Governor Cuomo ought to be called on it.

  • Senate Leader Stalls Climate Overhaul of Flood Insurance Program

    WASHINGTON — One of the federal government’s main efforts to push Americans to prepare for climate threats is in question after the Senate majority leader’s office objected to a plan to adjust flood insurance rates. The Federal Emergency Management Agency was preparing to announce new rates for federal flood insurance April 1 so that the prices people pay would more accurately reflect the risks they face. The change would very likely help reduce Americans’ vulnerability to floods and hurricanes by discouraging construction in high-risk areas. But it would also increase insurance costs for some households, making it a tough sell politically. Last week, the office of Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic majority leader, pushed back on the changes, according to several people familiar with the discussion. That pushback has caused FEMA to pause the rollout of the new rates. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Schumer objected to the flood-insurance overhaul when it was announced in 2019, citing its potential to raise costs for people on Long Island. The new system would mean steeper rates for some high-value homes, and the southern shore of Long Island includes the Hamptons, which have some of the most expensive real estate in the country. Schumer’s office told FEMA that the new rates could have a “severe impact” on some communities in New York, according to a person familiar with the conversation. The person said that the senator’s office had asked FEMA to reconsider going forward with the plan and asked the agency for a follow-up meeting, which, as of Wednesday, had not been scheduled. “FEMA shouldn’t be rushing to overhaul their process and risk dramatically increasing premiums on middle-class and working-class families without first consulting with Congress and the communities at greatest risk to the effects of climate change,” Alex Nguyen, a spokesperson for Schumer, said in a statement. “Congress and the Biden administration must work together in a collaborative and transparent process.” In a statement, a FEMA spokesperson, who asked not to be identified, said the agency would continue to work with Congress to implement the plan, saying the changes would make insurance rates “better reflect an individual property’s unique flood risk.” The objections from Schumer’s office create a political quandary for the Biden administration, which has committed to address climate change. Unlike rejoining the Paris Agreement or banning drilling on public lands, moves that have broad Democratic support, increasing the cost of flood insurance is unlikely to generate a positive response from voters. But flood insurance is one of the most powerful tools the federal government has to limit the damage done by climate change, by influencing how and where Americans build homes. And even if the administration succeeds at reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, the buildup of those gases already in the atmosphere means that floods and hurricanes will continue to worsen for the foreseeable future. That means the government must focus on warning homeowners about the flooding threat, according to climate and disaster experts. That encourages people to take steps to reduce their exposure, like elevating their homes or moving. “Premiums should be based on risk, so people can have accurate signals about the nature of the hazards they face,” said Chad Berginnis, executive director of the Association of State Floodplain Managers. “I really hope Congress is able to engage constructively here.” Under the new approach, 23% of households with flood insurance would see their rates fall right away, by an average of $86 a month, according to data provided by FEMA, because the updated formula shows they have been overpaying based on their risk. Another 73% would see either no change or an increase of no more than $20 a month. But for some of the remaining households, costs would go up significantly, according to others briefed on the changes. Congress prevents FEMA from increasing a household’s flood insurance premiums by more than 18% a year. Under the new system, some households would face that maximum annual increase for 10 years or more. As a result, their rates could increase at least fivefold over that time. Those big rate increases would mostly apply to owners of higher-cost homes, who under the current formula tend to underpay for insurance. Many of the people that would see a decrease live in lower-cost homes. The pushback from Schumer is important because, as Senate leader, he can exert significant influence over FEMA. He controls the Senate floor, so he holds sway over the timing of critical confirmation votes — including for Deanne Criswell, the Biden administration’s nominee for FEMA administrator — and other senior roles. FEMA also depends, like every agency, on congressional approval for its annual funding and must persuade Senate leaders to support any requests for additional money or authority for new programs — for example, to better respond to disasters or prepare for the effects of climate change. For reasons like these, the agency’s relationship with the Senate leadership is particularly important. The dispute is only the latest delay for the overhaul. When FEMA announced the change, in 2019, the new rates were supposed to take effect in October 2020. But the Trump administration pushed back the new rates until this year, worried in part that increasing premiums shortly before the election would hurt President Donald Trump politically, according to a person familiar with the discussions. But opposition also came from Congress, including from Schumer. After FEMA first said it would overhaul rates to reflect the full flood risk homeowners faced, Schumer held a news conference criticizing the plan. “How can we ram through a national flood insurance plan that could unfairly put a bull’s-eye on the backs of Long Island and New York homeowners without more consultation?” Schumer said at the time, citing the potential effects on property values. The Long Island coastline is home to everything from modest bungalows and suburban communities to multimillion-dollar waterfront estates. Schumer’s message for FEMA, he said then, was simple: “Halt. Stop. Stop this plan.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • U.S. report warns of threats from white supremacists, militias

    U.S. spy agencies warned on Wednesday of an ongoing threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, will carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians while militia groups target police and government personnel and buildings. Agencies contributing to the assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence included the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center. The assessment said extremists who promote white racial superiority have potentially frequent communications with extremists abroad who hold similar ideological beliefs and each seeks to influence the other.

  • Juries are supposed to be unanimous. But I was convicted under an unconstitutional law.

    I was convicted by a monument to racism. Today, that monument can and should be taken down by the same person who sentenced me.

  • Pakistan army chief says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

    Pakistan's army chief called on Thursday for arch rivals India and Pakistan to "bury the past" and move towards cooperation, an overture towards New Delhi that follows an unexpected joint ceasefire announcement last month between the two countries' militaries. General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed however that the burden was on India to create a "conducive environment", and said Washington had a role to play in ending regional conflicts. Pakistan and India, both nuclear armed countries, have fought three wars and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically when they sent combat planes into each other's territory.

  • Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge

    Republicans still divided over former President Donald Trump's legacy are seizing on his signature campaign issue, turning their focus to immigration as they try to regain the political upper hand. Faced with President Joe Biden’s early popularity, good news about vaccinations, and Americans' embrace of the COVID-19 relief bill Washington Republicans opposed, the GOP is leaning in on the highly charged issue amid a spike in border crossings. “Heading into the midterms, I think that Republicans are increasingly realizing that this can be one of the most potent issues, both to motivate our voters, but equally as important, to appeal to" swing voters — especially in suburban swing districts — who voted for Democrats in 2020, said former Trump aide Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration policies.

  • Human remains ID'd as Aurora woman who vanished in 2003

    Human remains found last year in a wooded area of Chicago's western suburbs have been identified as an Aurora mother who was reported missing in 2003, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said. Aurora Police said Tuesday that Illinois State Police’s crime lab identified Tyesha Bell’s remains through DNA analysis, the Aurora Beacon-News reported. The skeletal remains were found in December with clothing and personal items in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Kane County, Coroner Rob Russell said.

  • Latest bipartisan gang tries to save Senate from itself

    It’s no accident that 10 GOP senators are in the group: That's the number needed to break a filibuster.

  • Mayorkas Calls GOP Rep.’s Question on Immigration ‘Extraordinarily Disrespectful’

    Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday criticized a question by Representative Kat Cammack (R., Fla.) regarding the southern border crisis as “extraordinarily disrespectful.” During a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Wednesday, Cammack told the story of her high school classmate who was “kidnapped by an illegal who had been deported multiple times” in 2006, according to Fox News. The Republican said that when policies “incentivize” illegal immigration without “proper mechanisms in place to protect our borders” that the impact has “resounding effects.” She asked “how many more” people like her classmate “have to be kidnapped across America” before Mayorkas decides to “take action.” Mayorkas called the question “extraordinarily disrespectful.” “Disrespectful not only to me, but disrespectful to the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security and to all the front-line personnel across this country who dedicate themselves to the safety and security of the American people,” he responded. “I’m sorry that you feel that way,” Cammack replied. “I’m sure the American people feel very disrespected about the border situation they’re facing right now.” Cammack also pressed Mayorkas to acknowledge that “it would stand to reason” that the U.S. is in an “emergency” since the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has been deployed to the border. However, keeping with administration officials’ reticence to label the situation at the border an “emergency” or “crisis,” the secretary said the department is “tackling” the “very serious challenge” at the southern border. Cammack pressed: “So, FEMA being the emergency management administration, they deal with emergencies and they are now being deployed to the border and it’s not an emergency? Is that what I’m hearing?” “The men and women of FEMA have tremendous operational capabilities” to handle the “challenges” that arise in missions, Mayorkas responded. His comments follow a statement on Tuesday in which he called the situation at the border “difficult” and noted that the U.S. is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” While the statement said “poverty, high levels of violence and corruption in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries” are to blame for the influx, and have “propelled migration to our southwest border for years,” Republicans have said it is Biden who is at fault for the surge, after he loosened immigration restrictions. Biden rescinded the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and reinstated “catch and release.” Experts say Biden’s plan to create a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants has served as an incentive for migrants to attempt to cross the border. The Biden administration is struggling to get a grip on the rapidly deteriorating situation at the border: the number of migrant children in custody along the border has tripled in the past two weeks to more than 3,250 and of that more than 1,360 have been held for longer than the allowed three days, according to the report. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said there were roughly 100,000 apprehensions at the border last month.

  • 12 Republicans voted against honoring the Capitol Police and others that defended the Capitol during the riot

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an insurrection.

  • Court reinstates guilty verdicts against Flynn partner over Turkey lobbying

    Judge erred by tossing out jury's conclusion that Trump transition adviser Bijan Rafiekian evaded lobbying laws, appeals court rules.