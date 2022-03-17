Manslaughter indictment connected to OD

Mar. 17—CATLETTSBURG — A man in Boyd County has been indicted in connection with the 2019 overdose death of a woman.

Angelo D. Clifton, 28, address unknown, was indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury on charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking exceeding 2 grams and second-degree persistent felony offender, due to a 2017 conviction for cocaine trafficking.

The death of the woman occurred in June 2019, after Clifton sold a dose of heroin laced with acetyl fentanyl, an extremely potent variant of fentanyl, according to Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.

While toxicology was turned around fairly quickly, the sheriff's office had to wait on subpoenas from Facebook to be returned to gather more corroborating evidence, Woods said.

Woods said ultimately what caused the nearly three-year delay between the death and the indictment was the sheriff's office was waiting on the federal authorities to pick up the case. After a while, Woods said it was time to go ahead and indict the case in state court.

If convicted, Clifton faces between five and 10 years in prison on each of his charges — if the second-degree persistent felony offender enhancement is in the mix, that could lead to an even longer prison term before parole eligibility.

Clifton was arrested in 2016 in connection with an assault and robbery at an Ashland motel, according to prior news reports. After fleeing the area, he was picked up by Paintsville Police.

