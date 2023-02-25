Manslaughter indictment issued in November shooting death

Feb. 25—A local man has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a Greenville woman in November.

Frankie Jay Lopez, 18, of Greenville was indicted on the charge Friday by the Hunt County grand jury.

An arraignment hearing on the indictment was not immediately scheduled with the 196th District Court.

Lopez was taken into custody after a rifle he allegedly was handling went off and killed a 17-year-old Greenville teenager, according to police.

Bethany Ann England was shot late the night of Nov. 22.

A police investigation revealed that Lopez was at a residence in the 2100 block of Henry Street and had been handling a rifle in the same room with England.

Lopez pulled the rifle's trigger, thinking the gun was unloaded, according to police. The rifle discharged, and a round struck England, causing her death.

Lopez remained in custody Friday at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $125,000 bond.

Manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.