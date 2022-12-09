Manslaughter, not murder

Dec. 9—A jury Thursday convicted a former Windsor Locks resident of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of another man who sustained 41 gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in that town in 2019.

Antwon Barnes, 41, was charged with murder in the killing of Leroy Jefferson on Oct. 22, 2019, but a jury determined that Barnes experienced extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the shooting, reducing the charge to manslaughter instead.

Barnes also was found guilty of attempted first-degree assault and third-degree larceny. His sentencing is set for Feb. 2.

In deciding its verdict, the 12-person jury appears to have agreed with the testimony of the defense's only witness besides Barnes, Yale psychiatrist Dr. Peter Morgan.

Morgan testified that Barnes experienced an extreme emotional reaction upon seeing the mother of one of his children with her new boyfriend, which overwhelmed his reason and self-control.

According to police and testimony heard during the week-long trial, at the time of the shooting Barnes and the mother of one of his children were living in separate units on the same floor of the same apartment building on Old County Road. They had broken up about six months prior, but Barnes believed they were going to get back together.

On the morning of the shooting, Barnes had a chance run-in with the woman and her new boyfriend in a stairwell. After passing each other, Barnes used profanity, pulled out his gun and began shooting Jefferson.

A medical examiner determined that Jefferson suffered 12 gunshot wounds to his head, 24 to his chest and abdomen, and several others to his extremities for a total of 41 wounds.

The woman testified that Barnes also tried to shoot her, but the gun didn't fire when he held it to her face and pulled the trigger.

After the shooting, Barnes fled in his own vehicle, but stopped at his workplace and stole a different vehicle, which he then drove to Hartford. He turned himself in to police there, telling an officer he encountered: "Arrest me, I did something bad."

But Barnes told police in an interview later that he couldn't remember much of the shooting and said the same thing when he took the witness stand in his own defense.

Morgan testified that it's possible Barnes doesn't remember, because as the conscious part of his brain shut down, his ability to form memories was impaired too.

Still, Barnes frequented a shooting range, making it possible for him to fire his gun while not in control of his actions.

In closing arguments on Monday, defense lawyer John Stawicki argued that the jury should find Barnes not guilty in the shooting, citing Morgan's assertion that Barnes was unable to form the intent to kill Jefferson.

Stawicki argued that without proving intent, the state hadn't proved Barnes was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Prosecutor Jesse Giddings said it was clear when Barnes uttered a profanity towards the couple before shooting that he assessed the situation and decided on a course of action.

