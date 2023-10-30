Manslaughter plea in fatal shooting of Mount Vernon woman in 2021

The man who set up the fatal shooting of a woman in Mount Vernon and kept her distracted on the phone as the killers approached pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Anthony Brogno, who turned 21 Sunday, admitted his role in the early Sept. 25, 2021, killing of Aaliyah Waiters on South Third Avenue.

Waiters was shot multiple times by Tyrone Carcamo and Laquan Jones, who were provided the guns by Brogno that morning a short time earlier in New Rochelle. They returned the guns afterwards to Brogno, who got rid of them.

Prosecutors James Bavero and Lana Hochheiser agreed to reduce the second-degree murder charge against Brogno and offered him a 22-year prison term, which acting state Supreme Court Justice Robert Neary said he would impose when he sentences Brogno on Dec. 22.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Carcamo pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing.

Brogno is already serving a state prison term for weapon possession related to a New Rochelle traffic stop while he was under investigation in the Waiters killing.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in killing of Mount Vernon NY woman