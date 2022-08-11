Manslaughter suspect arrested on failure to appear

Aug. 10—An intoxication manslaughter suspect accused of violating his conditions of release was arrested Tuesday on a failure to appear in court warrant.

Michael Villarreal, 36, of Pasaden was indicted in January 2019 on intoxication manslaughter in the September 2018 death of Suzana Castillo, 57.

Assistant Ector County District Attorney Scott Turner filed a motion to revoke Villarreal's bond June 22 alleging he violated the conditions of his release by drinking alcohol and getting arrested for driving while under the influence in Harris County. Online Ector County District Court records show retired Judge Tryon Lewis issued a warrant for Villarreal's arrest when he failed to appear at a hearing to discuss the matter July 5. He also raised Villarreal's initial bonds of $90,000 to $300,000.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, Villarreal was driving a Dodge Ram north on U.S. 385, crossed into the center median, went into a side skid and struck a southbound Nissan Quest being driven by Frederico Castillo of Odessa. The Castillos' vehicle spun around and ended up in a bar ditch and Villarreal's vehicle rolled, caught fire and burned completely.

Blood tests revealed Villarreal had a blood alcohol level of 0.26, more than three times the legal limit, the report stated.

In addition to the intoxication manslaughter charge, Villarreal is also facing an intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury charge in relation to Frederico Castillo.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office arrested Villarreal around 9 a.m. Tuesday.