Manslaughter suspect arrested in routine traffic stop

Apr. 29—A routine traffic stop Friday in Reedsport led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter in Coos County and the seizure of more than a pound of illicit drugs.

The Reedsport Police Department reported Corporal Brent Snyder conducted a traffic stop at 5:33 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 101 and 22nd Street.

Snyder was able to stop the 2005 Acura Sedan with no issues and was joined at the scene by Oregon State Police trooper Kenneth Napper and Reedsport officer Michel Snyder.

While speaking with the driver, Corporal Snyder observed signs of narcotics use. Snyder then asked the driver if there was anything illegal in the car, to which the driver said there was not. Snyder then went a step further and asked if there was anything in the vehicle that might cause a narcotics K9 to alert.

After learning Snyder had his K9 partner, Penny, with him, the female driver changed her answer and allowed Snyder to search the vehicle. Penny was not deployed due the consent of the driver.

During the search, officers learned one of the occupants was Jeremy Robertson, who had an active Coos County warrant for manslaughter II. Robertson was being sought due to an incident where a dog he had killed a woman in Myrtle Point.

In that case, Robertson brought the dog to the woman's home and left it there when he left. When the woman tried to show the dog to her young children, the dog attacked her and killed her. A responding police officer was also attacked and had to shoot the dog.

Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said he presented the case to a grand jury in March, and they returned the indictment against Robertson. Robertson had an initial appearance in Coos County on Monday, with the court entering a not guilty plea for Robertson and setting bond at $250,000.

A release hearing is scheduled Monday, May 2, at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille.

Frasier said the manslaughter 2 charge claims Robertson recklessly caused the death of Amber Labelle during the dog attack.

Frasier said he has never tried a case before where a dog attacked and killed someone.

"This is the first one, I hope it's the last one, too," he said.

In addition to the warrant, officers discovered and seized 1.25 pounds of heroin, over 15 grams of methamphetamine, multiple counterfeit oxycodone (fentanyl) pills, $1,747 in cash, a double-edged dagger and a loaded firearm.

Robertson was issued citations to appear in Douglas County Circuit Court on the charges of unlawful possession and delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Trooper Napper then transported Robertson to the Coos County Jail to await arraignment on the felony manslaughter warrant.