Manslaughter suspect faces more charges

Jan. 31—A Davenport man, already jailed on a manslaughter charge, was arraigned on Monday, Jan. 30, on charges that he burglarized a Harpersfield home last year.

Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced that Justin T. Valk, 46, was arraigned by Acting County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa on an indictment charging him with two counts of second-degree burglary, both class C violent felonies, and one count of third-degree burglary, a class D felony, a media release said.

According to the release, count one of the indictment alleges that Valk, entered a garage at 226 County Route 30 in Harpersfield between Jan. 15 and April 6, 2022 to commit the crime of larceny therein. Also between Jan. 15 and April 6 of last year, it is alleged he entered the same garage while displaying what appeared to be a pistol, revolver or other firearm. The third count alleges he entered the home with another person to commit the larceny.

Valk pleaded not guilty to the three-count indictment, and Rosa remanded him to jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, the release said.

In a separate case, Valk was arraigned in local court for second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Stephanie Valk last August. Smith said he is still working with the police to develop that case and expects to take it to a grand jury in February.