Manslaughter suspect Maurice Agnew to serve previous sentence for stabbing assault

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Mar. 11—TUPELO — A Baldwyn man accused of stabbing a man to death on February will await his court date in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

During a revocation hearing Thursday, Circuit Court Judge John White ordered Maurice Agnew to serve the previously suspended portion of a 20-year sentence the judge handed down last August for a separate assault where Agnew cut a man's throat.

Agnew, 54, of 567 Clark Lane, Baldwyn, will remain in the Lee County Jail until MDOC takes custody of him to serve out the remaining 17 and a half years.

In March 2018, Agnew assaulted another man and was arrested shortly thereafter. He spent 29 months in the jail awaiting trial.

During a one-day bench trial in August 2020, Judge White found him guilty. Agnew was sentenced to 20 years, but was given credit for the time he had already served and the remainder of the sentence was suspended. He was also ordered to serve five years of post-release supervision, commonly called probation.

Agnew violated the terms of that supervision when he attacked Thelbert Randall Cowley, 56, of Saltillo, on Feb. 21. The men were reportedly arguing about items stolen from a car that was left parked on the side of the road during the ice storm.

Cowley had suffered injuries to his chin and had stab wounds in his shoulder and chest area in the attack, but was able to get into a car and drive to a nearby residence where he died. For Crowley's death, Agnew was charged with manslaughter.

While in MDOC custody, Agnew will be returned to Lee County for court dates on the new charge.

william.moore@djournal.com

