Manslaughter suspect ordered held without bail for knocking stranger into path of oncoming Queens subway train

The brawler charged with manslaughter for knocking a stranger into the path of an oncoming Queens subway train during a fight over a dropped cellphone has been ordered held without bail.

Carlos Garcia is accused of punching 48-year-old Heriberto Quintana in the face, causing him to tumble off the F train platform at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Ave. station in Jackson Heights about 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Quintana was fatally struck by the train coming into the station. He was on his way to meet his wife Hilda Rojas and take her for dialysis treatment, his devastated family told the Daily News.

Garcia, 50, was ordered held without bail during his arraignment in Queens Criminal Court late Tuesday.

“I want justice for my husband,” Rojas told the News Tuesday night. “He took my husband’s life over a phone.”

Surveillance video viewed by The News shows Garcia at the platform’s yellow line as the train is pulling into the station.

Quintana, wearing a red baseball cap, accidentally bumped into him and Garcia dropped his cellphone onto the tracks, sparking an argument.

“Aren’t you going to get my phone?” Garcia barked at Quintana, according to police sources.

The video then shows the two men rolling around on the packed platform and tussling until Quintana fell onto the tracks and was struck by an oncoming train.

Two subway cars rolled over the victim before the motorman was able to stop the train, police said. Firefighters and EMTs performed CPR on Quintana, but he couldn’t be saved.

Cops in the station nabbed Garcia after horrified witnesses pointed him out as the man Quintana had been fighting with. He was charged with manslaughter Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, the NYPD declared Quintana’s death a homicide.

Quintana, a Mexico native who worked in construction, had sons ages 14, 26 and 30 with Rojas, originally of Guatemala.

“He was a good father,” his son, Demsi Quintana, 14, said. “He was there for me and my family. He bumped [Garcia] by accident. It’s crazy. He killed him over a damn cellphone.”