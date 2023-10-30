Manslaughter trial begins for former state corrections officer

Oct. 30—WILKES-BARRE — A former inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas testified before a Luzerne County jury Monday that former corrections officer Osmel Martinez permitted a fight between two inmates that turned deadly.

Michael Diorio, 43, said he was housed in G-Block for nearly four years and went to Martinez, 28, to report another inmate, Edgar Gearhart, 24, needed medical attention on Jan. 28, 2021.

Diorio, who was released and works as a butcher in Delaware County, told the jury Martinez responded, "(Expletive) him, let him die."

Gearhart died from a slash wound to his neck allegedly inflicted by inmate Nafese Antoine Pierce, 27, during a dispute about telephone privileges on G-Block, according to court records.

Martinez, of Kingston, is facing a jury trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on charges of involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice and unsworn falsification to authorities.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino who, along with Assistant District Attorney James McMonagle are prosecuting, told the jury during opening statements that Martinez was reckless in his responsibility as a corrections officer by failing to provide "control and care" of G-Block.

Ferentino said current and former inmates of G-Block will be "consistent" in their testimony about what allegedly happened between Gearhart and Pierce.

Testimony by those current and former inmates, such as Diorio, should be carefully scrutinized as Martinez was not well respected by inmates, said Martinez's lead defense attorney, Mark Bufalino. Attorney Paul Walker is assisting in Martinez's defense.

Bufalino said in the short time Martinez was in control of G-Block, Martinez wrote up 22 infractions against inmates for using abusive language and disobeying commands.

"These witnesses are not to be believed," Bufalino said, noting Diorio and other inmates gave inconsistent statements to investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre.

"That man, ladies and gentlemen, did not care," Ferentino told the jury as he explained a correctional officers' responsibility to provide control of cell blocks. "Osmel Martinez is on trial for ignoring the rules and being reckless in his job that led to the killing in G-Block."

Bufalino said Martinez did, indeed, respond to Gearhart's cell when told Gearhart needed medical attention. In fact, Bufalino said, Martinez performed chest compressions until a medical team arrived.

Diorio, called to testify by Ferentino, said he was inside his cell on the lower level and heard Gearhart and Pierce arguing on the second level above his cell.

Diorio said he emerged from his cell, saw Pierce walked to another cell where he observed a "hand-off," as Pierce returned to Gearhart's cell and made a downward motion with his arm toward Gearhart.

Gearhart continued to yell as Diorio said he hurriedly went to the second level and saw Gearhart on the floor.

Diorio said he then reported to Martinez that Gearhart needed medical attention only to be told "(Expletive) him, let him die."

Martinez's trial is expected to last five days.

Pierce is facing charges of criminal homicide, inmate in possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence in court.