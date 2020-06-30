Mansory Ford GT 'Le Mansory' brings extra width and power to the supercar



When it comes to automotive tuners, one of the most infamous is Mansory, a tuning firm based in Germany, which has built a reputation on its many garish, gaudy custom cars. Usually it works on European sports and luxury cars, but this time, it has turned its attention to the Ford GT. It has over-the-top bodywork, some extra power and, to top it off, the company gave it a pun name: "Le Mansory." Get it? Like, Le Mans, but Le Mans-ory? We know, it's a terrible name. (Well, at least on of us loves it. —Ed)

Anyway, you'll notice right away that some drastic changes have been made to Mansory's GT as it loses the stock headlights for custom units from the tuner. They sit deep within a completely new front fascia. But that's just the start of the changes that touch every panel on the car. There are additional vents and splitters all around the car. Twin air scoops have sprouted from the roof. Carbon fiber blades run down the doors and connect to the roof pillars. Extra intakes have appeared next to the factory radiator intakes. The air channels in the hood also get carbon fiber pieces with a curious square pattern molded into them, almost giving it an alligator-esque texture. The motorized factory wing has been replaced by an enormous fixed version, a third exhaust tip has been added, and the entire car is now two inches wider. The interior also picks up white, blue and black leather and Alcantara to match the outside.

Mansory did give the modified GT extra performance to help back up the bold design. Power has increased from 647 horsepower to an even 700 and torque is up from 550 pound-feet to 620. Mansory claims that top speed has also increased from 216 mph for the factory Ford GT to 220 for the Le Mansory. Mansory doesn't say anything about suspension changes, so presumably that all remains stock.

If you're afraid you'll start seeing a bunch of Ford GTs given the Mansory treatment, don't be. The company says there will only be three available worldwide. Apparently it's building one for each decade that the company has been in business. No price is given, but it's safe to say it will be extremely expensive considering its rarity and the large amount of expensive materials such as carbon fiber, leather and Alcantara.

