Manstabbedmultiple times at Union Station in New Haven, police say

Jul. 17—"He was immediately transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment where he was listed as stable with non-life-threatening injuries," she said.

Dell said detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and the Bureau of Identification arrived at the location to review video surveillance, collect evidence and interview witnesses. She said a large knife was located on the scene and seized as evidence.

The stabbing comes less than two weeks after a dispute on a train at the station ended with a man getting shot multiple times. Police are still searching for the two suspects in that case.

The New Haven Police Department is investigating the stabbing and asks anyone with information about the incident to come forward by contacting the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

