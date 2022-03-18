Mansura man who skipped bond revocation hearing connected to missing woman's case

Brandon Jermaine Francisco, the Mansura man who failed to show in court earlier this month on a motion to revoke his bond, now is connected to the case of a missing woman from Scott.

Scott Police Department Chief Chad Leger confirmed that Francisco is a "person of interest" in the case of Ella Goodie, who last was seen by her family on March 9.

That's the same day Francisco was due in 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard's courtroom for a motion filed by Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano to revoke in bond in a 2018 shooting case.

Francisco faces trial on felony charges of attempted second-degree murder, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in a Dec. 24, 2018, shooting that wounded one person.

Beard issued a warrant for his arrest when Francisco failed to show. If caught, he is to be held without bail.

Giordano had asked Beard to immediately revoke Francisco's bond — which would have sent him to jail — during a hearing on Feb. 16, but Beard instead set the matter for a March 9 hearing.

Ella Goodie last was seen driving her 2012 Audi Q5 (pictured) west on Interstate 10, heading toward Texas.

When Goodie last was seen, she was driving her 2012 Audi Q5 on Interstate 10, heading toward Texas. The vehicle has Texas license plate NRN6551.

The interstate runs through Scott, which is west of Lafayette.

Goodie was wearing a denim jacket with blue pants when she disappeared. Anyone with information about her is asked to call the department at 337-233-3715 or local law

enforcement.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Police seek Brandon Francisco in case of Ella Goodie, woman missing from Scott