Mantachie man arrested after pursuit in stolen patrol car

Aug. 10—FULTON — A man is in the Itawamba County Jail after stealing a patrol car and leading authorities on a two-county pursuit.

Mantachie police responded to a disturbance call at 642 Hodges Drive, just off Highway 363 on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The responding officers made contact with Robert Earl Spradling, 31. While officers were assessing the situation at the scene, Spradling stole the Mantachie police patrol vehicle and led law enforcement on a two-county pursuit involving multiple agencies.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said Spradling was captured after deputies deployed spike strips to end the pursuit.

During his initial appearance, Spradling's bond was set at $250,000.

