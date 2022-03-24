Manteca man arrested in connection with death of his mother-in-law

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old Manteca man has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a family member was shot on the 28000 block of South Airport Way in Manteca.

Daniel Escobar, 49, and his wife had reportedly been arguing for days. Escobar left the home Saturday night and returned Sunday to pick up his belongings, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Escobar’s wife was inside the home and he had walked towards the back of the home when seconds later a gunshot was heard, the sheriff's department said.

The victim was located on the back porch, Deputy Nick Goucher, a spokesman for the sheriff's department said on Tuesday.

“Escobar walked back inside the house and rushed out of the front door and left,” the sheriff's department said.

The suspect’s wife found her mother bleeding from a gunshot wound and started CPR on her before being transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The sheriff's department reported Escobar returned to the house minutes later while deputies were at the scene. He was arrested without incident.

Escobar was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Escobar is in custody with no bail allowed. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Manteca.

