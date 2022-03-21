Manteca man suspected of fatally shooting mother-in-law

A Manteca man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing his mother-in-law following days of fighting with his wife.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Daniel Escobar, had left the home he shared with his wife in the 28000 block of South Airport Way on Saturday night following the fighting. He returned Sunday to collect his belongings and move out, said San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandra Mendez.

She said she didn’t know what the couple had been fighting about or if they were fighting while Escobar collected his belongings, but at about 5:30 p.m., he walked through the house and onto the back porch, where his mother-in-law was.

Escobar’s wife, who was inside the house, heard a gunshot, then saw Escobar come back inside and run out the front door.

She went to the back porch and found her mom bleeding, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She called 911 and performed CPR until medical personnel arrived, but her mother died at a hospital a short time later.

Escobar returned to the house while deputies were there investigating. He was arrested without incident and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as 57-year-old Mamie Carpenter.