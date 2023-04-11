Manteca man suspected of killing his wife found dead of apparent suicide in Merced County

The body of a man suspected of killing his wife in Manteca before taking his own life was found by deputies in a Merced County orchard on Monday, according to authorities.

Merced County Sheriff’s detectives located the 44-year-old Manteca man dead of the apparent suicide Monday afternoon in the 11500 block of Whitworth Road near Interstate 5 and Santa Nella, according to deputy Alexandra Britton.

Britton said the sheriff’s office was alerted by a citizen’s call; only after the body was located did detectives learn he had been identified earlier that day as a suspect in the homicide of his wife in Manteca some 55 miles north of the Merced County orchard.

At about 12:24 p.m., Manteca police responded to the 900 block of Davis Street for a report of woman who was unresponsive, according to a Manteca Police Department news release. Police said detectives took over the investigation after medics and officers found the woman deceased.

According to authorities, detectives determined the woman was a victim of homicide based on evidence found at the scene. Manteca police said the woman’s husband was identified as a suspect in the homicide. According to Manteca Police Capt. Gregg Beall, the woman’s two small children were located nearby at a residence and turned over to child protective services.

According to Beall, the deaths appear to be linked. Authorities have not released the identities of the deceased.

According to Beall, the investigation remains active and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Garret Morrison at 209-456-8212 or by email at gmorrison@manteca.gov.