Manteca police arrest homicide suspect shortly after shooting

The suspect in a fatal Manteca shooting early Sunday fled the scene but quickly was captured, the Manteca Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting was about 12:30 a.m. on the 200 block of North Main Street.

The male victim was shot once, by Edward Lamar Young, Jr., 33, of Manteca resident, police reported. Young fled the scene but was located by officers not long afterward in the 600 block of North Main.

Young was positively identified by witnesses to the shooting.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was given first aid by officers and then medical responders but died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101 and ask for the lead investigator, Detective Morrison.